Team India will travel to West Indies to play three ODIs and five T20Is, following the conclusion of the England tour. The white-ball series will start on July 22 and will conclude on August 7. West Indies had toured India earlier this year for three ODIs and as many T20Is, losing all six games. Both teams are yet to announce their squad for the white-ball series.

Here's all you need to know regarding India's Tour of West Indies

India's Tour of England 2022 Full Schedule

1st ODI - Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 22 July - 7 PM IST

2nd ODI - Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 24 July - 7 PM IST

3rd ODI - Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 27 July - 7 PM IST

1st T20I - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, 29 July - 8 PM IST

2nd T20I - Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, 1 August - 8 PM IST

3rd T20I - Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, 2 August - 8 PM IST

4th T20I - Lauderhill, Florida, 6 August - 8 PM IST

5th T20I - Lauderhill, Florida, 7 August - 8 PM IST

India's Tour of England 2022 Live Telecast, Streaming Details

India's tour of England will be broadcasted on the Doordarshan.

The live streaming will be available on FanCode.

