India To Play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3T20Is Against West Indies, Full Schedule Announced

Updated: 04 September 2018 15:13 IST

India are scheduled to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 Twenty20 Internationals against the West Indies.

India are scheduled to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is against the West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the forthcoming home series against West Indies set to be played from October 4 to November 11. India are scheduled to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 Twenty20 Internationals against the West Indies.

Itinerary:

TESTS:

1st Test: 4-8 October in Rajkot

2nd Test: 12-16 October in Hyderabad

ODIs:

1st ODI: 21st October in Guwahati

2nd ODI: 24th October in Indore

3rd ODI: 27th October in Pune

4th ODI: 29th October in Mumbai

5th ODI: 1st November in Thiruvananthapuram

T20Is:

1st T20I: 4th November in Kolkata

2nd T20I: 6th November in Lucknow

3rd T20I: 11th November in Chennai

Highlights
  • India are scheduled to play 2 Tests, 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is vs West Indies
  • The first Test will be played in Rajkot from October 4
  • The first ODI will be played in Guwahati on October 21
