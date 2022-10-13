India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup Semi-Final Live Updates: Shafali Verma Departs After Brisk Knock As India Go Two Down
India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup Semi-Final Live: India are a wicket down against Thailand in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup semi-final 1
India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup Semi-Final Live: India are a wicket down against Thailand in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup semi-final 1. Smriti Mandhana was dismissed in the fifth over of the innings after being caugh at mid-on. Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai had won the toss and elected to field first against India in the semifinal of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022 here at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Just a few days earlier, India had destroyed Thailand by nine wickets in their previous match, but the Thai team are riding on a high after defeating Bangladesh to advance to the last four stage. India have won five of the six matches so far, with their only defeat coming against Pakistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Thailand Women (Playing XI): Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
India vs Thailand
1 run.
1 run.
Use of the feet from Shafali Verma and she eases a full ball down to long on for a single.
Arm ball, short and on off, Verma goes back and punches but finds the cover fielder.
SIX! Put away! Flighted delivery, full and around middle, Shafali Verma skips down the track and hammers it over wide long on for a maximum - the first of the semi-final.
Flighted and full, around off, Shafali Verma walks across the stumps and sweeps it to deep square leg for a single. A tidy first over from Onnicha Kamchomphu.
Fullish around off, Rodrigues sweeps it to deep mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
Extra bounce and turn. Around off, Jemimah Rodrigues attempts to defend but misses and it goes off her front pad to the off side.
Walks forward and works a full ball through mid-wicket for a single.
This one goes through everyone. Loopy and full, outside off, Jemimah tries to sweep but there is some extra bounce and it goes over her bat and the keeper. They cross for a bye.
A low full toss on middle, it's driven back to the bowler.
Onnicha Kamchomphu is into the attack now.
Quicker and flatter arm ball, around off, Verma goes on the back foot and keeps it out. At the end of the Powerplay, India Women are 47 for 1.
Flighted on off, Shafali Verma advances down the track to take it on the full but drives it from the bottom half to covers.
Top edge but safe! Loopy and full, around off, Jemimah Rodrigues goes down to slog-sweep but it takes the top edge. The ball lands safely in front of the onrushing deep mid-wicket fielder. They take one.
Leans forward to a full ball and drives it to mid off. Another dot.
Gets on the front foot to a full ball and pushes it back towards short mid-wicket.
Flighted and full, around leg, Jemimah Rodrigues tries to flick but misses and it goes off her pads to square leg.
Thipatcha Putthawong comes into the attack.
FOUR! Boundary to end the over! Maya bowls it short and on off. Shafali Verma picks the length quickly and slaps it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary.