India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup Semi-Final Live: India are a wicket down against Thailand in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup semi-final 1. Smriti Mandhana was dismissed in the fifth over of the innings after being caugh at mid-on. Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai had won the toss and elected to field first against India in the semifinal of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022 here at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Just a few days earlier, India had destroyed Thailand by nine wickets in their previous match, but the Thai team are riding on a high after defeating Bangladesh to advance to the last four stage. India have won five of the six matches so far, with their only defeat coming against Pakistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Thailand Women (Playing XI): Nannapat Koncharoenkai(w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai(c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Here are the live updates from India vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup semi-final match in Sylhet: