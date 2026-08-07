India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match, Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal scored 142 not out as India posted 357/6 at Stumps on Day 2 of their three-day warm-up game at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo. After Sri Lanka XI declared their innings at 363/8, India got off to a poor start. The visitors lost their first wicket in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal at the score of 0. Number 3 batter Devdutt Padikkal scored a well-knit century to lead the fightback for India. Ravindra Jadeja (63) also helped the team's cause. Gurnoor Brar slammed four sixes in the final over to finish the day on a high. He remained not out on 36 off 18 balls.

Here are the Highlights of India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Day 2: