India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match, Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal scored 142 not out as India posted 357/6 at Stumps on Day 2 of their three-day warm-up game at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo. After Sri Lanka XI declared their innings at 363/8, India got off to a poor start. The visitors lost their first wicket in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal at the score of 0. Number 3 batter Devdutt Padikkal scored a well-knit century to lead the fightback for India. Ravindra Jadeja (63) also helped the team's cause. Gurnoor Brar slammed four sixes in the final over to finish the day on a high. He remained not out on 36 off 18 balls.
Here are the Highlights of India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Day 2:
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Stumps on Day 2!
Well, this is it from the day, folks. India made a good comeback after losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, thanks to Devdutt Padikkal. The visitors are only six runs behind Sri Lanka Cricket XI's first-innings total now. Padikkal remains not out on 142, and he would aim to take it even deeper when play resumes on the final day tomorrow. We hope you liked our coverage for the day. Goodbye!
Live: 6, 6, 0, 6, 6 - Insane stuff from Gurnoor!
6, 6, 0, 6, 6 - Terrific batting from Gurnoor Brar! The southpaw slams Dilum Sudeera for four sixes in five balls in the final over of the day. After smashing two biggies on the trot, Gurnoor even refuses to take a single and slams two more to finish the day on a high.
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Padikkal solid!
Devdutt Padikkal is solid in the middle. He is batting on 134 off 156 deliveries. As I type this, Padikkal plays a beautiful cut shot through the gap between the second slip and gully fielders for four. He moves to 138 now.
IND 324/6 (87.1)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: FOUR from Gurnoor!
Saransh Jain makes way for Gurnoor Brar. The new batter faces some tough time against Lahiru Kumara before pulling one hard and getting an outside edge that goes over the wicketkeeper for four.
IND 311/6 (85.4)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Nine-run over
Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain hit a four each in this over. Padikkal plays a drive through backward point to earn a boundary, while Saransh cuts the ball through the gully region for four. Nine runs come off the over.
IND 293/6 (82)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: New ball taken!
80 overs done and Sri Lanka XI don't waste any time. They take the second new ball, and Vishwa Fernando is set to bowl the first over with the red cherry.
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Padikkal, Saransh solid!
Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain are solid in the middle. The light has also improved now, but we are nearing Stumps on Day 2. Hopefully, we can have another 2-3 overs before play is called off for the day.
IND 274/8 (77)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Padikkal comes out to bat again!
72.1 - Mohammed Siraj is GONE! He has been dismissed caught and bowled. Asanka Manoj gets the wicket. It is the second one for the Sri Lanka pacer in this game.
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: OUT! Suthar is GONE!
Manav Suthar is OUT! Asanka Manoj bowls a fuller delivery around leg and Suthar misses while trying to flick it on the leg side and gets hit on the back pad. While the pitch of the ball was in question, the umpire felt it was out LBW.
Manav Suthar lbw b Manoj 41 (90 balls)
IND 256/8 (72.1)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Maiden over!
Lahiru Kumara bowls a maiden over to Mohammed Siraj. He bowls a barrage of short balls, and the Indian batter misses all of them. Kumara also tries to bluff Siraj with a yorker in between, but the batter manages to drive it down the ground.
IND 256/7 (72)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Kuldeep Yadav goes out!
Kuldeep Yadav makes way for Mohammed Siraj. The southpaw walks off the field after retiring out. India thus go seven down against Sri Lanka XI. The light has become a bit weak, but the match will continue for now.
IND 255/7 (70)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Jadeja retires out!
Ravindra Jadeja is walking back to the dugout. He retires himself out to give the rest of his teammates a chance to bat. That ends a wonderful knock from Jadeja. He scored 63 runs off 117 balls. Kuldeep Yadav comes in as the next batter.
IND 250/5 (65)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: India in control!
Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar are solid in the middle. The veteran is unbeaten on 60, while his partner is not out on 29. The duo has stitched 64 runs for the fifth wicket so far.
IND 238/5 (62)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: SIX from Manav Suthar!
Wow! This is a beautiful shot from Manav Suthar for six. He jumps out of his crease and times this one perfectly. The ball sails over long-off for the maximum.
IND 230/5 (58)
India vs Sri Lanka XI Live: Ravindra Jadeja solid after fifty!
FOUR! Short ball from Lahiru Kumara and Ravindra Jadeja pulls it away for four. The southpaw is accelerating a bit after scoring his half-century.
IND 222/5 (57)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Jadeja nears 50
Ravindra Jadeja hits two boundaries in the over of Asanka Manoj. In total, the Sri Lanka conceded eight runs in the over. With this, Jadeja has breached the 40-run mark and inching towards his fifty.
IND 196/4 (53 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: 3rd session begins
Hello and welcome to the third and final session of Day 2 of the warmup match. India resume their innings from 180/4 with Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar unbeaten. Asanka Manoj will be bowling the first over for Sri Lanka XI in this session.
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Tea Break
This marks the end of the second session on Day 2 of the three-day warmup match between India and Sri Lanka XI. At tea, India's score read 180/4 with Ravindra Jadeja (29*) and Manav Suthar (3*) standing unbeaten. Currently, India trail by 183 runs.
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: OUT
OUT!!! Another blow for India Ramesh Mendis strikes again and dismisses Dhruv Jurel for 1. Jurel was caught by Nipun Dhananjaya as India go four down against Sri Lanka XI. The onus is now on the shoulders of Ravindra Jadeja.
IND 174/4 (43.5 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Padikkal retired out
After hitting his century, Devdutt Padikkal decided to rest and got retired out. In his place, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat but was dismissed by Ramesh Mendis for 2. Currently, Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel are forming a partnership for three-down India.
IND 173/3 (43 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Rishabh Pant fails
An off-day for Rishabh Pant as he is dismissed for just 2. A complete miscue and Ramesh Mendis gets his first wicket. Pant went for the big one but was caught in the deep.
India 170/3 (42)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Century for Padikkal
A century for Devdutt Padikkal and it came in 121 balls. A brilliant knock and this will surely give him a lot of confidence ahead of the Test series!
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: 6 runs off the over
Ravindra Jadeja and Devdutt Padikkal's partnership is giving a tough time to Sri Lanka bowlers. Both the batters are forming a good partnership and keeping the momentum on India's side. In the previous over of Keshara Nuwantha, the duo scored six runs. India are looking in good form with the bat today, despite the absence of skipper Shubman Gill.
IND 139/2 (34 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: No Gill yet
After the dismissal of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja joined hands with Devdutt Padikkal as two-down India still wait for Shubman Gill. Meanwhile, both Jadeja and Padikkal are forming a steady partnership and taking India ahead in the game.
IND 104/2 (28 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: OUT
OUT!!! Sri Lanka finally managed to break the deadlock as Keshara Nuwantha dismissed KL Rahul for 40. Nuwantha delivers a perfect spin as the ball dodges the bat and then rattles the stumps. A terrific delivery as India go two down.
IND 96/2 (23.2 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Rahul goes berserk
KL Rahul makes the matters worse for Sri Lanka bowlers as he takes on Ramesh Mendis. Immediately after Padikkal hits 50, Rahul hits a six and a boundary on Mendis. In total, the Lankan bowler conceded 13 runs in the over. Sri Lanka need a wicket to break India's momentum.
IND 89/1 (21 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Padikkal hits 50
FIFTY!!! Devdutt Padikkal takes a single on Ramesh Mendis' delivery and brings up his half-century in style. He takes 61 balls to complete his half-century as India continue to dominate Sri Lanka XI. Brilliant batting by the RCB star.
IND 77/1 (20.1 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Match resumes
Hello and welcome back to our live coverage. The rain has finally stopped in Colombo and the warmup match between India and Sri Lanka XI has resumed. India are resuming the innings from 67/1. Let's play!
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Lunch break
As the rain continues to pour down in Colombo, the first session is ended and lunch break has been taken. So far, India's score read 67/1, with Devdutt Padikkal (44*) and KL Rahul (23*) unbeaten at the crease. Hoepfully, we will get the resumption soon but for now, there's no confirmation.
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Rain stops play
Uh Ho! A bad news for the fans as the play has been halted by rain. India 67/1 (D Padikkal 44*, KL Rahul 23*), trail Sri Lanka XI (363/8d) by 296 runs in 3-day warm-up match. Stay tuned as we would be right back.
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Padikkal nears 50
Devdutt Padikkal is looking in good touch and confidently moving ahead in the game. Padikkal, who plays for RCB in the IPL, is currently batting at 36 and inching towards his half-century. Sri Lanka XI desperately need a wicket at this moment.
IND 56/1 (14 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: 50 up for India
WOAH!! This was a big over for India as KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal unleash their fury on Isitha Wijesundera. Rahul hit one boundary, while Padikkal hit two as Wijessundera leaked 13 runs in the over. With this, India also crossed the 50-run mark.
IND 50/1 (12 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Boundary from Rahul
FOUR!!! KL Rahul hits another boundary and this time, Isitha Wijesundera comes at the receiving end. Rahul brilliantly places a shot towards the deep extra cover, beating the fielder and stealing a boundary.
IND 34/1 (10 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: India batters steady
Both KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal are forming a terrific partnership and taking one-down India ahead in the game. In the previous over of Vishwa Fernando the duo scored one run. Sri Lanka XI need another wicket at the earliest to send India batters on the backfoot.
IND 27/1 (9 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: India dealing in boundaries
Despite an early wicket, India have gained some momentum as KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal are dealing in boundaries. So far, five boundaries have been hit - three from Rahul and two from Padikkal.
IND 22/1 (6 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: FOUR
FOUR!!! Devdutt Padikkal breaks the shackles early and hits a boundary on Vishwa Fernando. Patiently waiting for the ball, Padikkal hits it hard towards the deep extra cover as it races across the boundary rope for a four. India gaining the momentum now.
IND 8/1 (3 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Maiden over
After the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket, India are taking a cautious approach. Devdutt Padikkal joins hands with KL Rahul and both the batters are steadily moving ahead. In the previous over of Lahiru Kumara, they did not score any run, aiming for a boundary in the upcoming overs.
IND 4/1 (2 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: OUT
OUT!!! What just happened here? Vishwa Fernando strikes in the very first over and provides Sri Lanka XI with the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal tries to slice it for a boundary but Dilum Sudeera grabs an excellent catch by diving towards his left. First wicket gone for India.
IND 0/1 (0.2 overs)
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: We are underway
The Day 2 of the three-day warmup match between India and Sri Lanka begins. Sri Lanka XI have declared their innings at 363/8. So for India, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be opening the proceedings. For Sri Lanka XI, Vishwa Fernando will be bowling the first over. let's play!
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Sri Lanka batters shine
Playing a red-ball game after five weeks, the pacers were understandably rusty while the spinners despite sharing bulk of the spoils didn't look menacing enough till Kuldeep found his mojo and asked a few probing questions. Otherwise, the Day One primarily belonged to young island batters, some of whom have just started off with their Test careers, looked at ease while facing the Indian attack on a mostly benign Nondescripts Cricket Club track which provided some purchase for Kuldeep towards the fag end of the day.
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Will Saransh get a debut?
If day's performance is an indicator, off-spinner Saransh Jain (0/54 in 11 overs) will find it difficult to be in contention with both Kuldeep (2/76 in 18 overs) and Manav Suthar (1/30 in 11 overs) doing well. Seasoned Ravindra Jadeja (2/64 in 15 overs) looked out of sync despite getting a couple of wickets.
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: India to bat today
Since the match doesn't have first-class status -- each team will bat 90 overs on days one and two and 45 overs each on the final day.
IND vs SLXI, Day 2 Live: Tough outing for India bowlers
Indian bowling unit got some rough treatment from Sri Lanka's Gen-Next batters before Kuldeep Yadav-led spinners scripted a recovery in the final session as the hosts posted 363 for 8 to end their first innings on the opening day of the three-day warm-up game on Friday.