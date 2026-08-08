Andrew Flintoff said Friday he had stepped down from his role as coach of the second-string England Lions after his appointment as head coach of the Sydney Thunder in Australia's T20 Big Bash League. The former England captain had been in charge of the Lions for almost two years after he returned to cricket in 2024 following a car crash while presenting on BBC television motoring show Top Gear. "Unfortunately, I've made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions," said the 48-year-old Flintoff.

"Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but have taken great pride in seeing them develop.

"I'd like to thank the coaches and staff for all their passion, tireless work and support they give every day. In particular, Ed Barney who I've loved working with and was so lucky to have as a performance director, and obviously Rob (Key) for trusting me with one of the most important roles in English cricket.

"I can't wait to get started with the Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me."

Flintoff has been England Lions head coach for 23 months, but spent time with England's senior white-ball teams and was part of the backroom staff at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Former all-rounder Flintoff, a key figure in England's 2005 Ashes-winning triumph, also coached the Northern Superchargers franchise in English domestic cricket's Hundred competition.

Barney, the England and Wales Cricket Board's men's performance director, said: "Fred (Flintoff) has helped to transform the Lions environment into a programme that has had a major impact on young players.

"By creating an environment that both supports and pushes excellence at all times he has helped bring forward a new generation of young players."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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