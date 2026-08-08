Former South Africa cricketer Daryl Cullinan feels India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma cannot afford to make a mistake amid uncertainty surrounding their participation in the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. Having already retired from Test cricket and T20Is, it remains uncertain whether the duo features in the selectors' scheme of things for next year's tournament in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The two former India captains were last in action during India's three-match ODI series in England.

After back-to-back low scores, Rohit silenced his critics with a brilliant 138 off 110 balls. Kohli, on the other hand, scored 65 and 74 in the final two ODIs after managing just five in the series opener.

However, Cullinan warned the duo that it is important to keep their form intact, instead of hoping to get their rhythm back close to a major tournament.

"I think the intention is the World Cup, isn't it? From an ODI perspective, I think he's got it. He can't make one mistake, though. If he is thinking that he can suddenly move into it quickly in a short period of time, and find some form. And I think that's where Gambhir is reading it correctly. The likes of him and Rohit Sharma or whoever is going to be in contention, whatever format, you have to be playing it, whether you're playing domestically, but you have to be in the middle because it also keeps that game familiarity alive," Cullinan told Times Now.

In Kohli's case, Cullinan suggested that the 37-year-old's career has been built on a refusal to settle, adding that his chances of playing in next year's World Cup will depend on whether he is motivated enough to put in the hard yards, including playing domestic cricket and T20s.

"Getting to a game, the preparation process, toughening up mentally, getting in the groove and the routine. The mistake some coaches and players make is thinking that suddenly, well, 'I'll arrive and have a few nets, have two, three games.' You've got to be battle-hardened. So I think if he's prepared to put in the yards or play domestic when he's asked to. The one-day internationals leading up to the World Cups, then, and on the back of good, hard, competitive T20 cricket, then I think he'll be fine," Cullinan reckoned.

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