India vs Sri Lanka Live, 2nd T20I Match: Shubman Gill be aiming to up the ante in the Powerplay overs to keep his nearest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad at bay as a buoyant India team aims to come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in its bid to clinch the series in the second T20I on Thursday. India won a last-ball thriller by two runs in the opener at Wankhede while defending a below-par score and skipper Hardik Pandya spoke about the benefits of overcoming difficult situations as the team moves forward. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 2nd T20I Match between India and Sri Lanka straight from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle January 05 2023 17:07 (IST) India vs Sri Lanka, Live: All eyes on Shivam Mavi Debutant pacer Shivam Mavi left everyone in splits with his magical spell during the first T20I on Tuesday. The 24-year-old cricketer registered a four-wicket haul and played a key role in Team India's victory against Sri Lanka. In today's match, Mavi will be the centre of attraction as the fans expect a similar performance him. Debutant pacer Shivam Mavi left everyone in splits with his magical spell during the first T20I on Tuesday. The 24-year-old cricketer registered a four-wicket haul and played a key role in Team India's victory against Sri Lanka. In today's match, Mavi will be the centre of attraction as the fans expect a similar performance him. Share Link

January 05 2023 17:03 (IST) India vs Sri Lanka, Live: India in lead India won the first T20I match against Sri Lanka by 2 runs and have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Hardik Pandya-led side will now look to wrap the series with a win in the second T20I match in Pune. India won the first T20I match against Sri Lanka by 2 runs and have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Hardik Pandya-led side will now look to wrap the series with a win in the second T20I match in Pune. Share Link

January 05 2023 16:59 (IST) India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Hello and welcome Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Stay tuned for all the live updates. Share Link

