India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, 2nd T20I Match: Hardik Pandya-led Hosts Eye Series Win
IND vs SL, 2nd T20I Match: India won the first T20I by two runs and a victory in the second T20I will see the hosts seal the series
India vs Sri Lanka Live, 2nd T20I Match: India captain Hardik Pandya with Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka© Twitter
India vs Sri Lanka Live, 2nd T20I Match: Shubman Gill be aiming to up the ante in the Powerplay overs to keep his nearest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad at bay as a buoyant India team aims to come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in its bid to clinch the series in the second T20I on Thursday. India won a last-ball thriller by two runs in the opener at Wankhede while defending a below-par score and skipper Hardik Pandya spoke about the benefits of overcoming difficult situations as the team moves forward. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 2nd T20I Match between India and Sri Lanka straight from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune
2nd T20I, Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2023, Jan 05, 2023
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
- 17:07 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka, Live: All eyes on Shivam MaviDebutant pacer Shivam Mavi left everyone in splits with his magical spell during the first T20I on Tuesday. The 24-year-old cricketer registered a four-wicket haul and played a key role in Team India's victory against Sri Lanka. In today's match, Mavi will be the centre of attraction as the fans expect a similar performance him.
- 17:03 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka, Live: India in leadIndia won the first T20I match against Sri Lanka by 2 runs and have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The Hardik Pandya-led side will now look to wrap the series with a win in the second T20I match in Pune.
- 16:59 (IST)India vs Sri Lanka, Live: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I match between India and Sri Lanka, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
