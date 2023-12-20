South Africa will take on India in the 3rd ODI of India in South Africa, three ODI Series, 2023 on, Thursday, December 21 at Boland Park in Paarl. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST. After facing a defeat in the first ODI, the Proteas convincingly won the second ODI and have managed to keep the series alive. Tony de Zorzi's unbeaten 122-ball 119 guided his side home. South Africa will be aiming to carry on with their momentum and seal the ODI series.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue had a memorable outing in the first ODI but couldn't replicate the same performance in the previous encounter. Sai Sudharsan has been in fine form, kickstarting his international career with back to back fifties. The visitors will be hoping to get over the line in the final ODI before heading into the final leg of the series.

SA vs IND pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at Boland Park is 254.

Batting first should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting first winning 60 percent of its matches.

SA vs IND weather report

The temperature at Boland Park is expected to hover around 30.36 degrees Celsius with 17 percent humidity.

SA vs IND: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Tony de Zorzi: South Africa batter Tony de Zorzi has racked up 147 runs in two matches at an average of 147 and a strike rate of 102.08. He has scored one ton with the highest score of 119 not out.

Sai Sudharsan: India's Sai Sudharsan has amassed 117 runs in two matches and is the team's leading run-scorer in this series. He has a strike rate of 92.86 and an average of 117. He also has two half-centuries to his name.

Nandre Burger: The South Africa pacer has scalped three wickets in two matches. Nandre Burger's best figures for this season is 3/30 and his average is 21.66.

Arshdeep Singh: The India bowler has taken six wickets in two matches so far at an average of 10.83. Arshdeep Singh's 5/37 in the opening ODI is his finest bowling show.

SA vs IND squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Mihlali Mpongwana, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: KL Rahul (c & wk), Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson (wk), Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

SA vs IND Dream 11 team

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Nandre Burger, Beuran Hendricks

Captain: Tony de Zorzi

Vice-captain: Sai Sudharsan

South Africa vs India head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa and India have faced each other on 93 occasions in ODIs. While South Africa have won 51 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious in 39 instances. Meanwhile, three matches have yielded no results.

South Africa vs India prediction

India have won four of the last five face-offs against South Africa and will go into this clash as the favourites.