Pakistan's star right-arm pacer Haris Rauf would not be bowling against India on the reserve day of the ongoing Asia Cup Super 4 match as a precautionary measure. He had bowled five overs conceding 27 runs without taking any wicket on Sunday, but the pacer will be unavailable for the Pakistan bowling attack on Monday. "He (Haris Rauf) started feeling his oblique muscle last night. He had a scan and it revealed some inflammation. With the World Cup round the corner, it is precautionary and we'll have to use the other boys to fill the overs," said Pakistan's bowling coach Morne Morkel ahead of the resumption of the India vs Pakistan game on Monday.

The Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Pakistan was moved to the reserve day, Monday, after rain forced the play on Sunday to be called off.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a masterclass in aggressive batsmanship with sublime half-centuries that took India to 147 for 2 against Pakistan on Sunday before the skies opened up to force their Asia Cup Super 4 match into the reserve day.

India resumed at the score of 147 for 2 in 24.1 overs with KL Rahul (17 not out) and Virat Kohli (8 not out) at the crease. The start on the reserve day was also delayed by one hour and forty minutes.

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and invited India to bat first. Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) stitched 121 runs for the opening wicket. Shadab Khan removed Rohit while Shaheen Afridi got better of Gill before rain interrupted the play.

