IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Live Updates: India will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be high on confidence after defeating Sri Lanka comprehensively in the recently concluded series. Virat Kohli was the wrecker-in-chief for India with two brilliant centuries. On the other hand, the Kiwis will have a tough time with Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult all unavailable for the first match of the series. The visitors, however, are oozing with confidence, after toppling Pakistan last week.(LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 1st ODI Match between India and New Zealand straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle January 18 2023 12:43 (IST) IND vs NZ: Hello! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned for all the updates Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned for all the updates Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

Confident Of India Playing For Podium Finish On Final Day: Hockey Legend Zafar Iqbal