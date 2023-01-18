Story ProgressBack to home
INDvsNZ,1stODI Live Updates: India will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series, in Hyderabad on Wednesday
1st ODI Live: India will be high on confidence after defeating Sri Lanka comprehensively.© AFP
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI Live Updates: India will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be high on confidence after defeating Sri Lanka comprehensively in the recently concluded series. Virat Kohli was the wrecker-in-chief for India with two brilliant centuries. On the other hand, the Kiwis will have a tough time with Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult all unavailable for the first match of the series. The visitors, however, are oozing with confidence, after toppling Pakistan last week.(LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 1st ODI Match between India and New Zealand straight from Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
1st ODI, New Zealand in India, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jan 18, 2023
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
- 12:43 (IST)IND vs NZ: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand. Stay tuned for all the updates
New Zelaand have rested two key players, Williamson and Southee but despite that look like a very strong team. India are without KL Rahul, and Iyer but their batting looks very balanced and in top form. Bowling too looks very strong and with the form of Siraj and Kuldeep, we should expect both teams to go hard against each other. Toss and team news coming up. With so many matches coming up with less time to recover, it shouldn't be surprising if teams shuffle their pack and test their bench regularly.
The journey to the upcoming World Cup is on and both India and New Zealand have kicked off their journey. Hello and welcome to the first ODI. India after a clean sweep against Sri Lanka face a much tougher test against New Zealand and so does the Kiwis who after winning against Pakistan look to gather momentum and build a squad for the mega event.
...Match Day...
The road to the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup continues with another three-game ODI series, this time between two in-form teams as India take on New Zealand at home. The first game of the tour will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. India are fresh off their 3-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka which also included the record-highest victory by a margin of runs in ODI cricket in the final game of the series. The Kiwis themselves are on a high after sealing a comeback 2-1 win in the ODI series win against Pakistan in Pakistan. New Zealand are also the number 1 ranked side in the format and when these two sides met a couple of months earlier in New Zealand, the Kiwis were pretty dominant. Let's talk a bit about the two teams as India will be without KL Rahul and Axar Patel but they have recalled Shahbaz Ahmed as a like-for-like replacement for Axar. Washington Sundar is also back in the mix and Shardul Thakur too returns to the One-Day side, with keeper Srikar Bharat earning a maiden ODI call-up. There will be a toss-up between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for game time as both have been pretty solid in recent times. New Zealand on the other hand have rested skipper Kane Williamson and Tim Southee which means Tom Latham will lead the side. Latham has an impeccable record against India but will have to lead a fairly depleted side on this tour. They will also be without Adam Milne and the pace attack will be led by Lockie Ferguson .They do have quality spinners in the form of Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell but it will be a tough task for their batters who haven't been consistent in recent times. Both sides have quality individuals and a few inexperienced players as well but with eyes firmly set on getting the squad ready for the ODI World Cup later this year, both sets of players will be looking to put on a show and we get to watch all the enticing cricketing action. Who are you backing?