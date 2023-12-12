Story ProgressBack to home
India take on Nepal in U19 Asia Cup Group A match
India vs Nepal, Under-19 Asia Cup 2023 Live Updates:Nepal have lost their sixth wicket against India in the U-19 Asia Cup match. On the other hand, India bowlers are eyeing more wickets, in order to gain an upper hand. After a defeat against Pakistan in their previous U19 Asia Cup 2023 match, India take on Nepal in a bid to resurrect their campaign. India won the toss and opted to bowl in the match. India have already beaten Afghanistan in the Group A but suffered a defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan in the next match. (LIVE Scorecard)
Here are the live updates from the India vs Nepal, Asia Cup U19 match in Dubai:
Match 10, ACC U-19 Asia Cup, 2023, Dec 12, 2023
Play In Progress
IND-U19
NEP-U19
35/7 (14.1)
ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai
India Under-19 won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.47
Batsman
Dipesh Kandel
3 (12)
Subash Bhandari
2* (3)
Bowler
Aaradhya Shukla
25/2 (7)
Arshin Kulkarni
0/0 (0.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
No run.
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
Wide.
No run, played towards point.
No run.
1 run, played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards third man.
OUT! c Sachin Dhas b Raj Limbani.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run.
No run, played towards point.
2 runs, played towards square leg.
1 run, played towards point.
1 run, played towards point.
1 run, played towards third man.
Four! Played towards covers.