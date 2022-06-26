India vs Leicestershire, Tour Match, Day 4 Live Score Updates: Leicestershire have got off to a slow start in pursuit of 367 runs against India on the final day of the ongoing warm-up game. The guests declared at their overnight score of 364/9. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja had hit fifties in the second innings as India managed to take a 366-run lead over Leicestershire by Stumps on Day 3. Kohli was dismissed on 67 by Jasprit Bumrah while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 56 as India managed to reach a total of 364 for nine at stumps on Saturday. Earlier, India had declared their first innings on 246/8 before bundling out Leicestershire for 244.

Here are the Live Score Updates of India vs Leicestershire, Tour Match, Day 4 from the Uptonsteel Cricket Ground

04:04 PM IST: FOUR!

On the pads of Shubman Gill from Jasprit Bumrah and the batter just places it beautifully between mid-on and mid-wicket for a four. Easy things for someone of Gill's calibre.

LEI 37/1 (13.1)

03:58 PM IST: WICKET

Shardul Thakur has dismissed MH Azad. It was bowled outside the off stump and Azad edged it to the wicketkeeper. The batter thought he hadn't knicked the ball, but the umpire thought otherwise.

LEI 30/1 (12.2)

03:54 PM IST: FOUR!

Down the leg from Japrit Bumrah and helped away for a four by Shubman Gill. The batter needed to just roll his wrists to get the four runs.

LEI 30/0 (11.4)

03:38 PM IST: SIX!

A short ball from Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill hits it over square leg for a six. The line of the ball was poor as it was bowled on the leg side and it received the punishment.

LEI 22/0 (7.4)

03:34 PM IST: Shubman Gill Injured

A short ball from Mohammed Siraj has hit Shubman Gill's right hand. The batter limped in pain as soon as the ball hit him. Physio is cheking him... Okay, all is well. Gill is set to resume batting.

LEI 16/0 (7.3)

03:24 PM IST: FOUR!

An edge from the bat of MH Azad and the ball runs to the third-man boundary for a four. Unlucky Mohammed Siraj goes back for his run-up.

LEI 11/0 (5.3)

03:22 PM IST: Cautious Start

Both the Leicestershire openers Shubman Gill and MH Azad are taking their time to settle down at the crease. Meanwhile, there has been no real threat from the Indian bowlers in the first five overs.

LEI 7/0 (5)

03:14 PM IST: FOUR!

Outside off stump from Mohammed Siraj to MH Azad and the latter cuts it for four on the off side.

LEI 5/0 (3.3)

03:02 PM IST: India Declare At 364/9

India have declared at their overnight score of 364/9. This means that Leicestershire need 367 runs to win this game.

02:59 PM IST: HELLO AND WELCOME!

Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth and final day of the tour match between India and Leicstershire!