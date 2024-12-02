After a disappointing defeat against Pakistan in their opening U19 Asia Cup match, India take on Japan in the second match of the tournament. India suffered a 43-run defeat in the match, after being given a target of 282 runs by Pakistan to chase. Chasing the total, India was bowled out for 238 in 47.1 overs, with Nikhil Kumar being the highest run-scorer for India. He score 67 runs off 77 balls but his effort went in vain. Against Japan, India simply can't afford to slip up.

Japan U19 (Playing XI): Aditya Phadke, Nihar Parmar, Koji Hardgrave Abe(c), Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Charles Hinze, Hugo Kelly, Timothy Moore, Kiefer Yamamoto-Lake, Daniel Panckhurst(w), Aarav Tiwari, Max Yonekawa Lynn

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan(c), Nikhil Kumar, KP Karthikeya, Harvansh Singh(w), Hardik Raj, Samarth Nagaraj, Yudhajit Guha, Chetan Sharma

When will the India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will take place on Monday, December 02.

Where will the India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match be held?

The India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will be held at Sharjah.

What time will the India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match start?

The India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match?

The India vs Japan, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

