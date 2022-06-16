As India named their squad for the two-match T20 series against Ireland, one name that was missing was of all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. The 29-year-old played a key role in helping Gujarat Titans win the Indian Premier League title in their debut season, but was overlooked by selectors. Tewatia put out a two-word tweet that has since gone viral. "Expectations hurts (sic)," he tweeted. The post has got more than 10,000 likes and over 500 retweets on the microblogging site, with several users consoling him and assuring him that he will one day get his chance in the national team.

Expectations hurts — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) June 15, 2022

Tewatia had got a call-up for a T20I series in Australia after IPL 2020, but could not clear the fitness test at the time.

He has since not been picked for India.

In IPL 2022, Tewatia played the role of a finisher brilliantly for Gujarat Titans, helping them win many a last-over chase with his six-hitting heroics.

In 16 matches, he scored 217 runs at an average of 31 and strike rate of 147.62.

His Gujarat Titans skipper, Hardik Pandya, has been named captain for India's tour of Ireland, while pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain.

Rishabh Pant, who is leading India in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa, has been left out as he is set to join the Test team ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test against England, which begins on July 1.

India and Ireland will play two T20Is in Malahide on June 26 and June 28.