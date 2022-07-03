The ongoing fifth and final Test match between India and England at Edgbaston, Birmingham has been dominated by the guests so far. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side first posted 416 runs on the board before getting bundled out, and then reduced England to 84/5 in 27 overs by Stumps on Day 2. While the play on first day was affected due to the rain, the second day too met with a similar fate as rain interrupted the play thrice on Saturday to mar the joy of the fans.

With the rain playing spoilsport on the opening two days, it would be interesting to see whether the third day sees rain interruptions or not. As per Accuweather, there are chances of rain on Day 3 and the game can be a stop-start affair.

According to AccuWeather, it is going to be cloudy for the first one-and-a-half hours at the start of play on Day 3. Meanwhile, there are chances of rainfall in the next one hour. The sun is expected to come out in the afternoon but the cloud covers are expected to remain there till the end of play on Sunday. While the temperature in the entire day is expected to be around 20 degrees, the chance of rainfall is 65 per cent.

Promoted

Talking about the game, India have kept England under the pump as the hosts still trail them by 332 runs. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes will resume on their individual scores of 12 not out and zero not out on Sunday.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets while Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked the remaining two England wickets that fell on Day 2.