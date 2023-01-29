India Women's U19 team will square off against England in the summit clash of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday. The Shafali Verma-led side thrashed New Zealand in the semi-finals by 8 wickets to book their finale berth. In the entire tournament, the Indian side have lost just one match and ended up as table toppers of Group 1. On the other hand, England defeated Australia in the semi-final by 3 runs. India opener Shweta Sehrawat has been one of the major highlights of the tournament, being the leading the leading run-scorer with a total of 292 runs.

When will India vs England, U19 T20 World Cup final be played?

The India vs England, U19 Women's T20 World Cup final will be played on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Where will the India vs England, U19 Women's T20 World Cup final be played?

The India vs England, U19 Women's T20 World Cup final will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

What time does the India vs England, U19 Women's T20 World Cup final start?

The India vs England, U19 Women's T20 World Cup final will start at 5:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, U19 Women's T20 World Cup final?

The India vs England, U19 Women's T20 World Cup final will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England, U19 Women's T20 World Cup final ?

The live streaming of the India vs England, U19 Women's T20 World Cup final will be available on FanCode.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

