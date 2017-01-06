 
India vs England: Team Selection Held Up In Logistical Issues After Supreme Court Ruling

Updated: 06 January 2017 15:19 IST

The BCCI announced on Wednesday that the selection panel headed by former India wicketkeeper MSK Prasad will gather in Mumbai on Friday to pick the Indian team for England series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

Virat Kohli is set to be named captain of the Indian ODI and T20I teams after MS Dhoni quit. ©

The selection of the One-day International and T20 International teams to take on England was postponed by almost three hours on Friday in Mumbai due to logistical reasons generated by the Supreme Court ruling, which made most Board of Control for Cricket in India officials ineligible.

With the president and secretary having both been removed, no senior officials are available to head the table. The selection committee meetings are normally convened by the secretary.

The team selection meeting will start at 3pm on Friday with all five selectors allowed to select the team. The rule of three selectors as recommended by the Justice Lodha panel will be applied from the next selection meet.

The BCCI joint secretary as well as other ineligible BCCI office-bearers will not be allowed to be a part of the meeting.

However, according to information received BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary has said that there will be no legal sanction to the team without his signature and is therefore flying from Ranchi to attend the meet.

Topics : India England Board of Control for Cricket in India India vs England 2016 Cricket
Highlights
  • BCCI selection meet held up due to logistical reasons
  • All five selectors to be part of the selection meet
  • India face England in three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals
