India vs Australia LIVE, 2nd Test Match Day 2: Under-Pressure Team India Hope For Another Jasprit Bumrah Magic
India vs Australia LIVE Score: Nathan McSweeney (38 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (20 not out) will resume the Australian innings on Saturday.
India vs Australia LIVE, 2nd Test Match Day 2 Live Score Updates© AFP
India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Under-pressure Team India will aim to bounce back on the second day of the ongoing pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. The first day belonged to Australia, who not only bowled the visitors for 180 but also scored 86 runs at the loss of only one wicket by the end of play. While it was Mitchell Starc's six-wicket haul (6 for 48) and Nitish Reddy's fighting 42 which were the talking points in the first innings, the second one was the resolute approach of Nathan McSweeney (38 not out) and Marnus Labuschagne (20 not out), both of who will resume the Australian innings on Saturday. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of India vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 2 -
2nd Test, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2024/25, Dec 06, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
AUS
86/1 (33.0)
IND
180
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.61
Batsman
Nathan McSweeney
38 (97)
Marnus Labuschagne
20* (67)
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah
13/1 (11)
Ravichandran Ashwin
0/0 (1)
- 08:07 (IST)IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 1, Live: All eyes on BumrahAfter a mediocre outing with the ball on Day 1, Team India and it's fans badly rely on pacer Jasprit Bumrah for a turnaround on Day 2. Currently, Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne are standing unbeaten for Australia and Indian bowlers will look to dominate them with their pace.
- 07:59 (IST)IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2, Live: Australia 86/1 at stumpsAustralia did well to reach 86 for one at stumps with Marnus Labuschagne (20 batting off 67) and Nathan McSweeney (38 batting off 97) finding welcome runs. Currently, the hosts are trailing by 94 runs. The conditions remained challenging for the batters through the day but the pitch had enough runs for the taking.
- 07:45 (IST)IND vs AUS 2nd Test Day 2, Live: India 180 all out on Day 1Opting to bat, India had it under control at 69 for one before they lost their way to settle for 180 all out at stroke of dinner. A fearless Nitish Reddy (42 off 54) was the sole man responsible for taking his team past the 150-run mark, adding valuable runs with the lower-order.
- 07:41 (IST)
