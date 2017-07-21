India vs Australia, Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2017: India Beat Australia To Enter Final

Women's World Cup, 2nd Semi-Final, Highlights, India beat Australia by 36 runs at Derby to enter final.

An all-round performance by India beat Australia by 36 runs in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup, on Thursday, at Derby. Disciplined bowling by India did not let the Australians free their arms in the beginning of the innings as they lost wickets at regular intervals. However, Elyse Villani (75) and Alex Blackwell (90) played beautifully but failed to provide enough resistance. For India, Jhulan Goswami finished with figures of 2 for 35 from her eight overs. India will meet England in the final of the tournament on July 23. Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 171 off 115 balls, was adjudged the player of the match. (SCORECARD)

00:38 IST: Thank you for joining us. Do tune in on July 23 to see India take on, hosts, England at Lord's.

00:37 IST: India skipper MIthali Raj: Harman's innings was exceptional. To come back in the semi-finals and play an innings like this was brilliant. Jhulan too was superb and has hit it at the right time. We have players now who are of international standards. We have a new Woman of the Match which is wonderful. Smriti scored a century in the early stages, Poonam got one after that and Harman today. All of us are very excited to be in the finals at Lord's. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity. (On her mid-innings dug out dance) Veda and me coreographed a song and I just reminded Veda about that when it was played out. I did not know the cameras were on us.

00:30 IST: Harmanpreet Kaur, player of the match: Firstly, I am feeling proud. My innings was only worth because they were restricted. I'm looking forward to the finals. England is a good side and we will definitely give them a fight. It's always good when you score runs for your team and I'm very happy. When we started from Mumbai, we were thinking of reaching the Semi-finals and now we are here. I would like to thank the support staff and all the fans for their support.

00:24 IST: India beat Australia by 36 runs to set up summit clash with England on July 23.

00:23 IST: Out! Deepti Sharma takes the last wicket, sends India into the final.

00:20 IST: Last two overs to go, Australia need 37 runs to win.

00:18 IST: Four! Converting the full delivery into a full-toss, Blackwell smokes Poonam for a boundary.

00:14 IST: Four! Leading the chase alone, Blackwell is dealing in boundaries now.

00:09 IST: Four! Short from Goswami, Blackwell pulls the ball away for a boundary.

​00:08 IST: Four! Blackwell slams Goswami straight down the ground.

00:05 IST: Six! Consecutive maximums for Blackwell.

00:04 IST: Six! Coming down the track, Blackwell clobbers Gayakwad for a huge maximum down the track.

00:02 IST: 36 overs gone, Australia 203 for nine. Need 79 runs in 36 balls.

00:01 IST: Four! Alex Blackwell scores her 24th ODI fifty.

23:57 IST: Four! Blackwell slams Deepti Sharma straight down the ground for a boundary.

23:52 IST: Four! Blackwell dancing down the track, slams Gayakwad for a boundary through the covers.

23:51 IST: Out! Deepti Sharma gets her second, sends Megan Schutt packing.

23:42 IST: Run-out! Jess Jonassen departs for 1, Australia stuttering in chase, lose their 8th wicket.

23:40 IST: After 30 overs, Australia 154 for seven. Need 128 runs in 70 balls.​

23:39 IST: Out!! Poonam Yadav strikes, removes Ashleigh Gardner as Australia lose their 7th wicket.

23:34 IST: Out! Jhulan Goswami gets her second wicket, Alyssa Healy departs for five runs.

23:29 IST: Four! Alyssa Healy hits the ball over the covers for a boundary.

23:24 IST: Out! Shikha Pandey gets her second, dismisses Ellyse Perry for 38 as Australia lose their 5th wicket.

23:16 IST: After the 25th over, Australia are 135 for four. Need 147 more run to win from 102 balls.

23:10 IST: Out! Rajeshwari Gayakwad breaks century partnership, dismisses Elyse Villani for 75.

23:05 IST: 100-run partnership comes up between Ellyse Perry and Elyse Villani.

23:04 IST: Four! Ellyse Perry slams Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a boundary.

23:01 IST: Four! Villani reverse sweeps Poonam Yadav for a boundary.

22:58 IST: At the end of 20 overs, Australia are 106 for three, need 176 more runs.

22:53 IST: Four! Villani, this time, goes over square leg fielder for a boundary.

22:52 IST: Four! Villani plays Deepti late, edges the ball down the third man for a boundary.

22:51 IST: Four! ELyse Villani scores her 3rd ODI fifty vs India.

22:47 IST: Four! Elyse Villani smacks Poonam Yadav straight down the ground for a boundary.

22:45 IST: Four! Full from Gayakwad, Villani drives for a boundary.

22:42 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Elyse Villani and Ellyse Perry.

22:40 IST: At the end of the 15th over, Australia are 69 for three. Need 213 runs to win.

22:32 IST: Four! Full on the pads from Poonam Yadav, Villani sweeps it over short fine leg for a boundary.

22:29 IST: Four! Villani comes down the track, and goes inside -out over extra cover.

22:28 IST: 5 wides! Ball slips out of Deepti Sharma's hands and rolls away to the boundary ropes.

22:24 IST: Four! Villani cuts and beats backward point.

22:19 IST: Four! Villani hits the ball straight down the ground.

22:17 IST: 10 overs done, Australia 34 for three. Ellyse Perry and Elyse Villani out in the middle.

22:15 IST: Four! Villani cuts Shikha Pandey with authority.

22:08 IST: Four! Elyse Villani gets off the mark with a boundary straight down the ground.

22:06 IST: Out! Deepti Sharma sends Nicole Bolton packing. Australia lose their third. All round performance by the team.

22:04 IST: Four! Nicole Bolton pulls Jhulan Goswami for a boundary.

21:58 IST: Four! On the pads from Shikha Pandey, Ellyse Perry gets off the mark with a boundary.

21:56 IST: After 5 overs, Australia 9 for two.

21:55 IST: OUT!! Jhulan Goswami takes the big wicket of Meg Lanning, cleans her up for a duck. Australia lose their 2nd.

21:44 IST: Australia 6 for 1 after 2 overs.

21:41 IST: Wicket! Pandey strikes in her second ball. Mooney takes the long walk back. Australia lose their first wicket.

21:40 IST: Shikha Pandey to share the new ball with Goswami.

21:38 IST: Both the openers are off the mark. Australia 4 for 0 at the end of the first over.

21:36 IST: Jhulan Goswami to start things off for India. Beth Mooney and Nicole Bolton are the two openers for Australia.

21:35 IST: Welcome back to the run chase. Australia will have their work cut out if they are to entertain any hopes of reaching the final.

21:27 IST: Stay tuned for the second innings.

21:17 IST: India finish their innings at 281/4 in 42 overs.

21:15 IST: Four! Veda slams Schutt for a boundary.

21:13 IST: Four!! Harmanpreet starts the last over of the innings with a boundary on the off-side.

21:12 IST: Four!! Veda Krishnamurthy getting into the action as well.

21:11 IST: Six!! Two consecutive maximums from Harmanpreet.

21:06 IST: Harmanpreet Kaur scores 150 off 107 balls. Brilliant display of batting from the right-handed batter.

What a special innings! 150 for @ImHarmanpreet! She's got from 100 to 150 in just 17 balls! #AUSvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/a86nFb1iwk — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 20, 2017

21:04 IST: Four! Harmanpreet leading India's charge.

21:03 IST: Out! Elyse Villani dismisses Deepti Sharma for 25.

21:01 IST: Four! Harmanpreet, this time, goes through the cover, edging closer to 150-runs.

21:00 IST: Six!! Magnificent hitting from Harmanpreet, dealing in boundaries.

20:56 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries for Harmanpreet Kaur.

20:52 IST: Big over for India, score 23 runs off the Ashleigh Gardner over.

20:51 IST: Six! Consecutive boundaries for Harmanpreet off Gardner.

20:50 IST: Six! Harmanpreet clobbers Gardner for a maximum.

20:31 IST: CENTURY!! Harmanpreet Kaur scores her third century off 90 balls vs Australia.

20:29 IST: Four! Harmanpreet is currently dealing in boundaries.

20:27 IST: Four! Harmanpreet has upped the ante.

20:26 IST: Six!! Harmanpreet comes down the track and smokes Jonassen for a maximum.

20:23 IST: Four! Harmanpreet Kaur hits another boundary, changing gears now.

20:20 IST: 150 comes up for India in the 32nd over. 10 overs to go, Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma out in the middle.

20:19 IST: Four! Consecutive boundaries for Harmanpreet.

20:18 IST: Four! Coming down the track, Harmanpreet slams Jonassen for a boundary.

20:16 IST: Four! Short from Perry, Harmanpreet pulls it away for a boundary.

20:10 IST: Four! Deepti Sharma guides Gardner for a four.

20:06 IST: 29 overs gone, India are 126 for three.

19:58 IST: Four! Harmanpreet Kaur scores her 10th ODI fifty vs Australia.

19:53 IST: 26 overs gone, India re 102 for three.

19:50 IST: Bowled! Mithali Raj departs for 36, India lose third wicket, Kristen Beams gets her first wicket.

19:41 IST: Four! Cheeky from Harmanpreet, scoops the ball past the wicket-keeper for a boundary.

19:39 IST: 50-run partnership comes up between Mithali and Harmanpreet from 76 balls.

19:38 IST: Four! Harmanpreet clobbers Jonassen for a boundary over mid-off.

19:34 IST: Four! Harmanpreet slams Kristen Beams for a boundary on the leg-side.

19:32 IST: 20 overs gone, India are 70 for two.

19:22 IST: Harmanpreet kaur and Mithali Raj are being careful with their batting.

19:12 IST: After 15 overs, India are 55 for two.

19:05 IST: Four! Harmanpreet, this time, goes down the ground.

19:03 IST: Four! Picture perfect drive through the covers from Harmanpreet Kaur.

18:55 IST: 10 overs gone, India are 36 for two.

18:52 IST: Out! Ashleigh Gardner strikes in her first over, dismisses Punam Raut for 14.

18:50 IST: Four! Coming down the track, Raj hits the ball straight down the ground.

18:46 IST: Four! Mithali Raj scores her first boundary off Ellyse Perry.

18:37 IST: Five overs done, India are 21/1.

18:36 IST: Four! A little outside off-stump from Schutt, Punam edges the ball for the second boundary of the over.

18:35 IST: Four! Short from Schutt and Punam pulls the ball away for a boundary.

18:28 IST: Three overs done, India 8/1.

18:24 IST: Brilliant over from Ellyse Perry, concedes just one run.

18:20 IST: At the end of the first over, India 6/1.

18:19 IST: Out!! And this is the end of Mandhana, Schutt sends the opener back to pavilion for six runs.

18:17 IST: Four! Mandhana off the mark in style, punches off the back foot through the covers.

18:16 IST: Megan Schutt opening the bowling attack for Australia.

18:15 IST: Smriti Mandhana and Punam raut opening the batting for India.

18:00 IST: Playing XI for India:

INDw XI: S Mandhana, P Raut, M Raj, H Kaur, D Sharma, V Krishnamurthy, S Verma, J Goswami, S Pandey, R Gayakwad, P Yadav — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 20, 2017

17:59 IST: Playing XI for Australia:

AUSw XI: B Mooney, N Bolton, M Lanning, E Perry, E Villani, A Blackwell, A Healy, A Gardner, J Jonassen, M Schutt, K Beams — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 20, 2017

17:58 IST: The revised playing conditions for the match: 2 bowlers can bowl 9 overs. 3 bowlers can bowl 8 overs each. Powerplay 1: Overs 1-9. Powerplay 2: 4 overs at the batting team's discretion.

17:56 IST: India captain Mithali Raj wins toss, elects to bat.

India win the toss and choose to bat first!#AUSvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/sUTzfJsSVP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 20, 2017

17:55 IST: It is toss time!!!

17:33 IST: The game likely will be 42 overs per side.

GAME ON! #AUSvIND will start at 13:45 with the toss at 13:25!



42 overs per side. #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/uTp5SXPOGs — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 20, 2017

17:32 IST: The play likely to start at 13:45 BST (18:15 IST)

17:20 IST: The umpires will now inspect the pitch at 13:15 BST (17:45 IST)

UPDATE: The umpires will now inspect the pitch at 13:15 BST. #AUSvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/FgLgxqTi9X — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 20, 2017

16:56 IST: Good news! Covers are coming off in Derby.

16:52 IST: Things are looking better in Derby, Tweets Australia Women. And there is a reserve day available tomorrow

Things are looking better in Derby, but the umpires will inspect the ground again at 10:45pm AEST #WWC17 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pv8tFDSLuv — Australia Women (@SouthernStars) July 20, 2017

16:39 IST: The drizzle is getting heavier. Umpires will inspect the pitch at 13:45 BST (18:15 IST)

Still some light rain falling in Derby. Umpires will inspect the pitch at 13:45 BST. #AUSvIND #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/wmSXCoVnoG — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 20, 2017

16:18 IST: And it's not raining now. The covers are coming off slowly

The outfield covers are coming off, the umpires are poised to inspect, just a little bit wet but nothing a super-sopper won't fix! #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/z0X3gbUcFD — Australia Women (@SouthernStars) July 20, 2017

16:01 IST: It's raining again it seems

15:58 IST: It seems one cover is off

15:40 IST: There are reports that the rains stopped.

15:30 IST: The fans are waiting at the ground. The pitch is covered, umbrellas still out.

15:15 IST: No update yet on play as the rains continue. It will take two hours to prepare the ground after rain stops and the cut-off time for a rain-truncated 20-20 match is 4.38pm (local). In case the match is washed out, there is a reserve day tomorrow (Friday).

14:32 IST: The toss has been delayed due to rain.

14:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the India v Australia semi-final match.

The match will be played at The County Ground, a ground boasting plenty of familiarity for India having played four of its group games here that included its last must-win clash against New Zealand to reach the semi-finals.