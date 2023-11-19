The Indian Air Force's (IAF) Suryakiran Aerobatic team performed air show above the Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad to kickstar the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia. The members of the Suryakiran Aerobatic team, who had also took part in a rehearsal show on the eve of the final, showcased some thrilling formations during the rehearsal and flew over the largest cricket stadium in the world. Formed in 1996, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team consists of highly trained pilots from the IAF.

IAF's Suryakiran team performs Aerobatic Show over Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of India vs Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final pic.twitter.com/CKCjJ5jGCX — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 19, 2023

More visuals of the Indian Air Force's air show over Narendra Modi Stadium pic.twitter.com/kXpd2kkJFa — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) November 19, 2023

According to the BCCI, singer Jonita Gandhi, Music composer Pritam Chakraborty, Akasa Singh are among the performers for the final. These performances will take place during the mid-innings show and drinks breaks.

India and Australia qualified for the final after their semi-final wins against New Zealand and South Africa respectively.

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Both teams named unchanged sides from their win in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

India defeated Australia with a convincing margin when both teams squared off in the group stage. India are unbeaten in the tournament heading into the final.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia XI: Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.