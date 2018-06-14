 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Cricket

India Vs Afghanistan: Murali Vijay Cracks Century As Afghan Bowlers Struggle

Updated: 14 June 2018 16:22 IST

Murali Vijay followed Shikhar Dhawan as the second Indian batsman to score a century vs Afghanistan in the one-off Test.

India Vs Afghanistan: Murali Vijay Cracks Century As Afghan Bowlers Struggle
Murali Vijay scored the 12th century of his Test career. © AFP

India opener Murali Vijay scored the 12th century of his Test career as the Afghanistan fielders were sent on a leather hunt by the Indian batsmen on the first day of the opening day of the one-off Test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Vijay followed Shikhar Dhawan, who had earlier scored 107, as the second Indian batsman to score a century on the first day of Afghanistan's Test history.

Vijay was a little hesitant in the first session and from among the Indian openers, he looked far less comfortable than Dhawan. Vijay struggled to find his feet against some decent swing bowling by Yamin Ahmadzai and Wafadar.

However, with Dhawan scoring at rapid pace and the Afghan spinners being brought on, Vijay got time to settle down and score freely after a while.

The Tamil Nadu right-hander was on 94 when rain stopped play. Play was held up for close to an hour and a quarter before Vijay could get back to the job.

However, the rain intervened again and this time the break was longer. Vijay was left to keep his focus intact and eventually finished the job.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Afghanistan Murali Vijay Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Murali Vijay scored the 12th century of his Test career
  • Afghanistan fielders were sent on a leather hunt by the Indian batsmen
  • Vijay was a little hesitant in the first session
Related Articles
India Vs Afghanistan: Murali Vijay Cracks Century As Afghan Bowlers Struggle
India Vs Afghanistan: Murali Vijay Cracks Century As Afghan Bowlers Struggle
Twitter Trolls Murali Vijay For Ignoring Dinesh Karthik In His Congratulatory Tweet
Twitter Trolls Murali Vijay For Ignoring Dinesh Karthik In His Congratulatory Tweet
Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 3: Poor Pitch Halts Play At Wanderers, South Africa Need 224 Runs To Win
India vs South Africa, Highlights, 3rd Test, Day 3: Poor Pitch Halts Play At Wanderers, South Africa Need 224 Runs To Win
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Team Visit India House At Johannesburg. See Pics
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli And Team Visit India House At Johannesburg. See Pics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 14 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.