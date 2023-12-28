Afghanistan U19 will take on India U19 in Match 1 of the U19 Tri-Nation Series in South Africa 2023/24 on December 29 at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club A Ground in Johannesburg, South Africa. The match commences at 1:30 PM IST. In their last 5 games, India U19 have won 3 games and lost 2. In their last 5 games, Afghanistan U19 have won 3 games and lost 2. Both teams last played against each other in Match 1 of the ACC U19 Asia Cup, 2023 where Jamshid Zadran scored the highest fantasy points for Afghanistan U19 with 51 match fantasy points while Arshin Kulkarni topped the fantasy points leaderboard for India U19 with 159 match fantasy points.

AFG U19 vs IND U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Old Edwardians Cricket Club A Ground, Johannesburg is a balanced track. The average 1st innings score at this venue in one match is 255 runs.

Pace or Spin?

The Pacers have been very successful at this venue. They have taken 83 per cent of the total wickets at this arena. We would suggest that you pick as many pace bowlers as possible in your team. Based on the stats available, We predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

AFG U19 vs IND U19 Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius with 54 per cent humidity. 5.41 m/s winds are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement.

AFG-U19 vs IND-U19 Fantasy XI Prediction: Top Batter and Wicket-Keeper Picks

Noman Shah

Noman Shah is a good player for your Fantasy Team. He has an average of 50 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.9. This player is a right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the recently played 5 matches, Noman Shah has scored 199 runs averaging 39.8 per match.

Uday Pratap Saharan

Uday Saharan is a batter and has an average of 38 match fantasy points in the last 4 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order right-handed batter. In the last 3 matches, this player has scored 0, 60, 0, 0, 20 runs at an average of 16 per match.

Adarsh Singh

Adarsh Singh is a batter and has an average of 43 match fantasy points in the last 4 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and is a good player for your Fantasy Team. Adarsh Singh is a top-order opening left-handed batter. In the recent 5 matches, he has scored 96 runs averaging 19.2 per match.

AFG-U19 vs IND-U19 Fantasy XI Prediction: Top Bowler Picks

Raj Limbani

Raj Limbani is a punt player for your Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 65 match fantasy points in the last 4 games and a fantasy rating of 10. Raj Limbani is a leg-break bowler and in the recently played 3 matches, he has taken 9 wickets at an average of 1.8. This player has a very good record against this opponent, taking 3 wickets in the recent matches.

Naman Tiwari

Naman Tiwari is a bowler and has an average of 64 match fantasy points in the last 3 games, a fantasy rating of 9.1 and can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. Naman Tiwari bowls left-arm medium and in the recent 3 matches, he has taken 5 wickets at an average of 1.

Faridoon Dawoodzai

Faridoon Dawoodzai can be a good pick for your Fantasy Team. This player has an average of 72 match fantasy points in the last 6 games and a fantasy rating of 9. Faridoon Dawoodzai bowls right-arm spin and in the last 3 matches he has taken 3, 0, 0, 3, 0 wickets at an average of 1.2.

AFG U19 vs IND U19 Fantasy XI Prediction: Top All-Rounder Picks

Musheer Naushad Khan

Musheer Khan is an all-rounder and has an average of 89 match fantasy points in the last 4 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and can be a punt pick for your Fantasy Team Team. This player is a right-handed batter. In the recent 3 matches, Musheer Khan has scored 50, 0, 2, 0, 0 runs at an average of 10.4 per match.

Arshin Atul Kulkarni

Arshin Kulkarni is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 65 match fantasy points in the last 4 games and a fantasy rating of 10. This player is a top-order right-handed opening batter. In the last 3 matches, Arshin Kulkarni has scored 1, 0, 0, 43, 24 runs at an average of 13.6 per match.

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil

Naseer Khan Maroofkhil is an all-rounder and has an average of 65 match fantasy points in the last 3 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and can be a punt pick for your Fantasy Team Team. He is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler and in the last 3 matches, this player has taken 2, 0, 0, 3, 0 wickets at an average of 1.

AFG U19 vs IND U19 Fantasy XI Prediction: Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Afghanistan U19 vs India U19 squads

Afghanistan U19: Akram Mohammadzai, Faheem Qasemi, Hizbullah Durrani, Jamshid Zadran, Mohammad Asif, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Wahidullah Zadran, Khalid Taniwal, Mohammad Younus, Naseer Khan Maroofkhil (c), Nasir Hassan, Rahimullah Zurmati, Ali Ahmad (wk), Noman Shah (wk), Adam Khan, Allah Mohammad, Bashir Ahmad, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Khalil Ahmad and Sohail Khan

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Ansh Gosai, Digvijay Patil, Md Amaan, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Jayant Goyat, Kiran Chormale, Murugan Abhishek, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Rao (wk), Innesh Mahajan (wk), Aaradhya Shukla, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, P Vignesh, Prem Devkar, Raj Limbani and Saumy Kumar Pandey

AFG U19 vs IND U19 Fantasy XI Team

Wicket-Keeper: Ali Ahmad

Batters: Uday Saharan, Adarsh Singh, Sachin Dhas and Wafiullah Tarakhil

All-Rounders: Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan and Naseer Khan Maroofkhil

Bowlers: Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari and Faridoon Dawoodzai

Captain: Raj Limbani

Vice-Captain: Wafiullah Tarakhil

Afghanistan U19 vs India U19 head-to-head record in ODI

Afghanistan U19 and India U19 have faced each other on 10 occasions in ODIs. While Afghanistan U19 have won 2 matches, India U19 have emerged victorious in 8 instances.

The last 5 ODI matches have seen Afghanistan U19 win on 2 occasions and India U19 on 3 occasions. The highest score in these 5 matches is 262 by India U19 while the lowest has been 113 by Afghanistan U19.

AFG U19 vs IND U19 Prediction

India U19 are predicted to win the next contest as they have won three of the last 5 matches against Afghanistan U19.