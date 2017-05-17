 
India To Tour West Indies For Limited-Overs Series

Updated: 17 May 2017 00:02 IST

India are scheduled to travel to the West Indies for five ODIs and a T20 International after the Champions Trophy.

Indian are scheduled to travel to the Caribbean islands in the last week of June. © AFP

India will begin a 17-day tour of the West Indies next month with five One-day internationals and one Twenty20, the cricket boards of both countries confirmed on Tuesday. The ODI matches will be played at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Sabina Park in Jamaica. The only T20 is scheduled for July 9 at Sabina Park. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) have confirmed India's tour to the West Indies starting June 23, 2017," the BCCI said in a statement.

India last toured the Caribbean islands in 2016 for a four-match Test series that was won by Virat Kohli's side 2-0. India's cricket board dropped a $42 million damages claim against the West Indies over an abandoned tour in 2014.

The schedule:

June 23 - 1st ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

June 25 - 2nd ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad and Tobago.

June 30 - 3rd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

July 2 - 4th ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

July 6 - 5th ODI at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

July 9 - Only T20I at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

Topics : India West Indies Board of Control for Cricket in India Cricket
Highlights
  • Even in 2013, India went to the Windies after winning Champions Trophy
  • Five one-day internationals and one Twenty20 are to be played
  • BCCI dropped a $42 million damages claim against WI.
