India and Australia will lock horns in a multi-format women's A series in Queensland next month, in what is seen as a preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in less than four months' time. The tour will comprise of three T20Is in Brisbane, three ODIs in Mackay and a four-day match at Gold Coast. Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed the schedule and named three Australia A squads for the series. Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath will lead the 20-over and 50-over sides, while Charli Knott will be in charge of the four-day game.

"I'm really looking forward to being a part of this series and for the challenge that India A will pose," McGrath said in cricket.com.au.

"It presents those of us not playing in The Hundred with the chance to prepare for a huge summer against a strong opposition," she added.

Fellow Australia quicks Megan Schutt, Kim Garth and Tayla Vlaeminck will also feature in the white-ball matches, which will be their first hit-out since April's tour of Bangladesh as they begin preparations for the T20 World Cup scheduled in October.

Schedule

First T20I: August 7: Second T20: August 9; Third T20: August 11 (at Allan Border Field).

First one-dayer: August 14; Second one-dayer: August 16; Third one-dayer: August 18 (at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay).

Four-day match: August 22-25, Gold Coast District Cricket Club.

Australia A Squads

T20 squad: Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Charli Knott (vc), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Parsons, Megan Schutt, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson.

One-day squad: Maitlan Brown (2nd and 3rd matches only), Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Charli Knott (vc), Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Grace Parsons, Megan Schutt (1st match only), Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Tahlia Wilson.

Four-day squad: Maitlan Brown, Maddy Darke (wk), Sophie Day, Emma de Broughe, Nicole Faltum (vc), Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott (c), Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Grace Parsons, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)