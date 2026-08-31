India opener Mayank Agarwal has signed a four-game contract with Durham for the final phase of the ongoing County Championship Division Two season, the English county club announced on Monday. Agarwal, 35, joins head coach Ryan Campbell's squad to bolster their promotion push in Division Two, starting with their upcoming fixture against Northamptonshire at the cinch County Ground. Agarwal replaces South Africa batter David Bedingham, who has returned home to prepare for the Proteas men's international red-ball summer at home. There he will join Ben Stokes.

"We are delighted to have Mayank joining us for our County Championship run in. With David Bedingham returning to South Africa ahead of their international red ball summer it was important we acted by recruiting a high-class international cricketer for the remainder of the season," Campbell said in a statement released by the club.

Mayank has featured in 21 Tests for India, scoring 1488 runs, with the highlight being four centuries, including a career-best score of 243 against Bangladesh in Indore in 2019. He's also played five ODIs, scoring 86 runs.

"Mayank is a hugely talented batter who has a superb first-class record, we look forward to him contributing to Durham as we look to secure our return to Division One of the County Championship," added Campbell.

Agarwal also has experience of playing in English conditions, having represented Yorkshire during the closing stages of the 2025 County Championship season. In that phase, Agarwal scored 201 runs for Yorkshire, with the highlight being a match-winning 175 against Durham in his final innings.

Beyond his red-ball achievements, where he's closing in on 9,000 first-class career runs, including 21 hundreds, the Bengaluru-born Agarwal has scored over 5,000 runs in T20 cricket while representing six Indian Premier League franchises.

He also featured in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning 2025 IPL squad, serving as a late replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal. Durham currently top the points table in Division Two and will rely on Agarwal's top-order experience as they target promotion back to Division One in the final month of the ongoing domestic season.

Agarwal joins several Indian players currently plying their trade in the English domestic season. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who took 16 wickets on the Test tour of Sri Lanka, is rejoining Warwickshire, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will play for Yorkshire. Surrey has India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar and uncapped batting all-rounder Mahipal Lomror in their squad and is expected to have seam-bowling all-rounder Auqib Nabi as well.

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