Chennai Super Kings will embark on a new journey under new coach Zaheer Khan starting IPL 2027. Zaheer had mentored the Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 season. He replaces Stephen Fleming, who announced last year in July that he was parting ways with the five-time champion side. "Zaheer's distinguished playing career and proven ability to nurture young talent make him a valuable addition to our setup. We are confident that his guidance will help strengthen the core of this franchise," owner Rupa Gurunath said.

CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan said MS Dhoni suggested Zaheer's name.

"It was MS who suggested Zaheer, and the cricket management team, comprising Rupa and Ruturaj Gaikwad, agreed that he fits the role. He has previous experience of working in the IPL with MI and LSG, and given that, we felt he is the right choice," CSK managing director Kasi Viswanathan told The Indian Express.

Viswanathan was also asked about Dhoni's future in the CSK camp. "He is available as a player."

A crucial part of India's successful 2011 World Cup campaign, Zaheer comes with vast experience across formats, having played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, and 17 T20Is for India in a career that spanned 14 years.

In the IPL, Zaheer played 100 matches and turned to coaching roles after his retirement.

KS Viswanathan, Managing Director of Chennai Super Kings, said, "Zaheer is a world-class bowler and has been a mentor to many young cricketers, especially fast bowlers, over the years. As a player, Zaheer was one of the key reasons for India's success in the 2000s. He's one of the finest cricketing brains, and we look forward to having him in our family."

"It's an honour to be a part of one of the most successful teams in the history of the IPL. As a cricketer, I have faced CSK on the field and have thoroughly enjoyed the contests. The atmosphere created by the Superfans at Chepauk makes it even more special. I can't wait to join the legacy franchise with such a rich history," Zaheer Khan said.

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