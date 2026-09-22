A two-time World Cup champion and among the fastest bowlers of his era, Mark Wood claimed 119 wickets in 38 Tests after making his debut against New Zealand at Lord's in 2015. Wood took nine wickets in four matches as England won the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. He retires as England Men's sixth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is, with 54 wickets from 38 matches, while also claiming 80 wickets in 70 ODIs. Wood, 36, participated in four Ashes series and took the decisive wicket to regain the urn at Trent Bridge during his first series in 2015. His impressive spell at Headingley against Australia in 2023 also played a crucial role in helping England recover from a 2-0 deficit and eventually draw the series.

He played a key role in England's historic 2019 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup triumph on home soil, taking 18 wickets and reaching speeds of over 95 mph. His dedication to his country was evident as he continued bowling at full pace despite suffering a side strain in the final.

"I've made the decision to retire from international cricket. Although this may not come as a surprise given the past year, it just feels like a natural time at the end of my contract. I've always tried to be resilient and come back from injury to prove people wrong and show everyone what I can do. Unfortunately, this time I lost the battle. On medical advice, Test cricket and 50-over cricket are not possible, so the England dream has slowly been ground out of me over the last year.

"Playing for England has been the greatest honour I could have ever wished for and a dream come true. The little lad in me would be so chuffed to have played so much for England. To travel the world, meet incredible people and play cricket with and against the best is something I feel incredibly lucky to have done while doing something I have loved," Wood said.

Rob Key, Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, said: "It's been a privilege to watch the latter part of a great career. To have been a point of difference in Ashes series wins, two World Cup wins, and to have thrilled crowds every time he got the ball in his hand is something very few players achieve. He can look back with enormous pride on a career very well spent."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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