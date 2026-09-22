Once again, match-fixing allegations have rocked Indian cricket. After a report in Tehelka claimed that Rachit Bhatia, a former Ranji player and a bookmaker, allegedly offered "inside information" regarding the playing XI of Central Delhi Kings for 2026 Delhi Premier League (DPL) T20 matches, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has now responded to the allegations and reports.

"The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has taken note of recent reports concerning alleged irregularities involving certain players and a franchise associated with the Delhi Premier League (DPL). DDCA would like to clarify that the allegations referred to in these reports are unverified and have not been established by any competent authority. The Association believes it would be inappropriate to draw conclusions about any individual, player, or franchise based solely on such allegations," the DDCA said in a statement.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, DDCA has written to the respective authorities and shared the information that has come to its notice, requesting that the matter be examined through the appropriate established processes.

"DDCA maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards any activity that may compromise the integrity of cricket and will extend its full cooperation to any inquiry undertaken by the competent authorities.

"Any action, if warranted, will be taken strictly in accordance with the findings of the appropriate authorities and the applicable rules and regulations.

"DDCA believes that it is important to distinguish between allegations and established facts and allow due process to take its course. The Association remains committed to safeguarding the integrity, credibility, and reputation of cricket in Delhi."

Another report in the Times of India claimed that Vansh Bedi, who played for Central Delhi Kings, reported a "fixing approach" by a cricketer from a neighbouring state.

"Vansh Bedi promptly reported a corrupt approach to the Anti-Corruption wing from a player from Uttar Pradesh, who was also playing a T20 league in the state. We have attached SLOs with every team this year, and all our arrangements have been watertight," said DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma.

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