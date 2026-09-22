It was a historic occasion: Japan playing India. For the reigning T20 World Cup winners, it could well have turned into a shocker after Japan gave the Shreyas Iyer-led side a major scare. In the rain-truncated match, reduced to a five-over-a-side contest, India could score only 32/4 in five overs. Japan gave them a scare and reached 27/3 in 4.2 overs. A huge drama unfolded on the third ball. Off Axar Patel's bowling, Alexander Shirai-Patmore attempted a reverse sweep. The ball was going down the leg side and was initially given a wide.

However, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel were not happy. Shreyas Iyer had a long chat with the square-leg umpire, Chris Brown. Then, the two on-field umpires, the other being Chris Thurgate, got into a discussion, and the decision was reversed. This was a big call.

The call led to a widespread debate on social media.

IT WENT DOWN TO THE FINAL BALL! 🤯#TeamIndia hold their nerve to seal a thrilling 2-run win over Japan! 💪#JPNvIND #SuzukiCup pic.twitter.com/QpdnKjxl0I — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 22, 2026

The hell? How can an umpire call a wide and then overturn it just because Axar complained? pic.twitter.com/blFIBhkopA — WeymarOnCricket (@weymarplanet) September 22, 2026

Despite the below-mentioned law, it is still a wide down leg in limited overs. Shocking to see the on-field umpire agreeing to overturn it. Not a good sign.



"The umpire shall not adjudge a delivery as being a Wide, if the striker, by moving, either causes the ball to pass wide… — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) September 22, 2026

9.3 balls - Umpire gives wide balls.



Axar Patel & Shreyas Iyer - Appeal it's not wide.



Japan batsmen try to hit a big shot while reverse sweep shot.



Rule is when batsmen try to hit a big shot in reverse sweep. It's not a wide ball.



Umpire reverse his decision.… — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) September 22, 2026

Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming said his side could take immense pride from pushing two-time world champions India to the final ball despite suffering a narrow two-run defeat in their historic T20I clash at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

"I think I've been saying to a few other guys that when it gets that close, it's actually a little bit tougher to take, and the emotions are running pretty high in our group. But the fact that we were able to run the best team in the world, in my opinion, to the last ball of a game is pretty special," Kadowaki-Fleming said.

"To hear someone like Shreyas talking about the progression of Japan cricket is still quite surreal. So, I am extremely proud of our group and the broader cricket community that we were able to make this game happen."

Kadowaki-Fleming also acknowledged the contribution of everyone involved in staging the match, including title sponsor Suzuki, the BCCI, and the Japan Cricket Association (JCA).

"And without Suzuki, the title sponsor, without the BCCI, to whom we're very grateful, and the JCA, this game wouldn't have been possible. And even beyond that, there were people working on this ground through the whole night. Volunteers, our women's team, who are here as well to support us, worked through the night to make this game happen," he said.

"So, I am feeling extremely proud, not only of my team at the moment but also of the broader community."

Japan were restricted to 32/4 by India after a delayed start, but Kadowaki-Fleming said the hosts entered their chase believing they could pull off an upset.

"Yeah, I think it was just excitement. We ran in and we knew that 'anything is possible' was the attitude. They've got some world-class spinners, Axar, Washington, and Ravi Bishnoi, bowling on our spinning wicket. We knew it was going to be an extreme challenge, but at six and a half an over, your mind does sort of wander and think that if you get a couple out of the middle, you never know," he said.

"As I said, I am extremely proud for us to take it to the last ball of the game."

India eventually held their nerve to defend 33, winning by two runs. The result also marked their 200th T20I victory, including Super Over wins, while Japan's performance provided a major boost to their hopes of progressing in the Asian Games.

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