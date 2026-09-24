Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis shared his opinions on Babar Azam's struggles. Once touted as one of the best players in world cricket, the right-handed batter is going through a lean patch. Babar's poor modes of dismissal have added to his troubles. Younis said that the burden of Pakistan's Test captaincy is taking a toll on the player's performance. The former international believes Babar struggles when given leadership duties. He added that Pakistan are losing the player by giving him the responsibilities.

Recently, the Babar-led Pakistan cricket team suffered a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series on England soil.

"I have seen him as a player. Technically, a very sound player. Very complete and elegant player. As a player, I don't personally see anything wrong with him. But I think with the captaincy pressure, he takes a little too much on himself. Whenever he takes this responsibility or is given a responsibility, I don't think he performs that well," said Waqar during an event.

"So I think we are losing a player if we are going to give him this responsibility because he struggles to handle that. You have to be strong as a person, and you have to be really out there and back your players. If you cannot back your players, it's unfair to the players and the job," he added.

Babar was appointed Test captain in July, replacing Shan Masood, ahead of tours to the West Indies and England. In his previous stint from 2020 to 2023, he captained Pakistan in 20 Tests, winning 10, losing six and drawing four.

After his return to leadership, Pakistan drew 1-1 in the West Indies, with Babar winning the Player of the Series award with two fifties and a total of 193 runs.

Pakistan were hit with a pair of sanctions for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third and final ICC World Test Championship contest against England in Birmingham.

Pakistan were ruled to be 11 overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration during the Edgbaston Test that England won by eight wickets, with the team fined 50 per cent of their match fee and receiving an 11-point deduction in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

It means Pakistan have lost ground at the bottom of the World Test Championship standings, with the side now sitting in ninth place with a 4.63 points percentage.

(With PTI Inputs)

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