India batter Sarfaraz Khan stole the limelight on Wednesday, as he struck a sensational double century for Mumbai against Rest of India (ROI) on Day 2 of the Irani Cup 2024. However, after the game, despite their score of 536, there were some worrying scenes in the Mumbai dugout. That is because Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur - having batted 59 balls, scoring 36 - required to be rushed to hospital due to high fever, of around 102 degrees Celsius. Having suffered from mild fever on Day 1, Thakur needed to be taken to hospital after spending more than two hours at the crease on Day 2, as per a report by The Indian Express.

"We have got his blood test done for malaria and dengue. We are waiting for the results. Till then, he will spend the night in hospital," a source revealed to The Indian Express.

Thakur came out to bat at an unusually low no. 10 position, and it is seemingly his fever and weakness that caused him to do so. Even during his innings, Shardul twice needed medical attention. Later in the day, he was taken to a local hospital and kept under observation for the rest of Wednesday night.

"He was not feeling well for the entire day and was running on high fever, which was the main reason he came out to bat late. He was feeling weak and he slept in the dressing room after taking medicine. But he wanted to bat despite feeling low," the source added.

Shardul battled through high fever to add a gritty 36, lacing his innings with four boundaries and a six. He stitched a 73-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Sarfaraz, and helped take Mumbai past the 500-run mark.

Thakur's last Test match for India was the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia, where India were beaten.