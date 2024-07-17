India Squad Selection vs Sri Lanka Live: Captaincy Picks In Focus As BCCI Picks Team T20I, ODI Teams
India T20I, ODI Squad for Sri Lanka series Live updates: Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul leading captaincy race.
Team India T20I, ODI Squad Selection For Sri Lanka Tour Live Updates: The Indian cricket team begins a new era under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir who takes over the reins from Rahul Dravid. The Indian team is scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs, starting July 27. As the BCCI selection committee gears up to announce the squads for the white-ball assignment, the biggest talking point that has emerged from the discussions so far is the choice of the team's captain for the assignment. Though Hardik Pandya is considered the 'natural successor' to Rohit in the shortest format, Gambhir and the selectors reportedly are keen to give Suryakumar Yadav the role. In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul could get the ODI captaincy for the Sri Lanka series.
Here are the live updates from India's squad selection for Sri Lanka T20Is and ODIs:
- 10:38 (IST)India's Squad For Sri Lanka Series Live: What ODI Squad Might Look LikeHere's what India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series could look like:KL Rahul (C), Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja/Tilak Verma, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube/Rinku Singh
- 10:25 (IST)India Squad Selection For Sri Lanka Series: What India's T20I Squad Could Look LikeHere's what India's T20I squad could look like for Sri Lanka tour:Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma/Abhishek Sharma/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan/Khaleel Ahmed/Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
- 10:12 (IST)India Squad Selection Live: ODI Captaincy Also In FocusWith the likes of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah deciding to give the ODI series against Sri Lanka a miss, the selectors are reportedly looking at KL Rahul for the leadership role. Shubman Gill also remains an option.
- 10:02 (IST)India Squad Selection Live: Why BCCI Doesn't Prefer Hardik PandyaThough Hardik Pandya has done really while while leading the Indian team in T20Is, it's his fitness and injury record that has had the team management worried. Head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selection committee are reportedly unsure of handing him the leadership role, keeping in mind his injury record. Suryakumar Yadav, hence, is a better choice in this regard.
- 09:55 (IST)India Squad Selection Live: Will Suryakumar Beat Hardik to T20I Captaincy?Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Team India's squad selection for Sri Lanka tour. With the Indian team playing 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs, the selection committee is expected to name the squad today. The reports of Suryakumar Yadav beating Hardik Pandya to the role of T20I skipper is the biggest talking point ahead of the announcement.