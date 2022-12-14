Ever since, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan, will be played at a neutral venue, the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) reaction has been quite strong regarding the matter. "The overall impact of such statements has the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities and can impact Pakistan's visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle," the PCB had earlier said in an official statement.

Now in an interview with The National, PCB chief Ramiz Raja has targetted the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not being proactive enough to solve the issues between the two boards.

"They are circumspect and not forthcoming because India produces the entire ICC wealth, and so their position, unfortunately, is compromised as a result," the former Pakistan captain said.

"I don't think it's going to change unless we have a resolve and commitment in every cricket board and our cricket fraternity works towards making it happen."

India and Pakistan last played a short bilateral white-ball series back in 2012 in India and the last Test series dates back to 2007. The two teams now play each other only in ICC and continental events. They most recently faced off at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne, where Virat Kohli's knock helped India defeat Pakistan on the final ball.

"Of course, we need to play each other," Raja said. "Who wouldn't want to watch India versus Pakistan? There shouldn't be an excuse for Pakistan not playing in India or India not playing in Pakistan."

