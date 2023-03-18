Former England captain Paul Collingwood, who is currently playing in Legends League Cricket league in Doha, said that India have a very strong side and the team can easily "dominate" Australia in ICC World Test Championship final in June. India secured their place in the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval after a thrilling last-ball win by New Zealand ended Sri Lanka's push for a top-two finish. India lost the inaugural World Test Championship final to New Zealand in 2021, as Kane Williamson's side chased down the target of 139 in Southampton. The WTC final will be played from June 7. Collingwood said that India have a very good chance this time in the WTC final.

"Yes, team India has a good chance this time as they are a very strong side which was seen in the recent BGT series. The way they are playing is magnificent, they could dominate Australia at the WTC finals. Even though Australia are a very good side too but England's conditions are different... I hope we will witness a good encounter from both sides," Collingwood told ANI.

The Indian cricket team officially qualified for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, booking the second spot after Australia had become the first team to seal their progression. India's qualification came as a result of New Zealand's triumph over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Christchurch.

Despite a rain delay, the Kiwis successfully chased down the target of 285 runs on Day 5 of the first Test.

Sri Lanka needed to win both their Tests against New Zealand to remain in the WTC final hunt but they couldn't get the better of the hosts in the opener on Monday.