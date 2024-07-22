The Indian cricket team's upcoming tour to Sri Lanka will be the first assignment for newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir, who has replaced Rahul Dravid in the role. Days after the end of Dravid's tenure, the BCCI announced Gambhir as his successor. Later, the board also announced the India squads for the three T20Is and as many ODIs that the team is set to play in Sri Lanka, starting July 27. Ahead of the team's departure, Gambhir will be addressing a press conference, which will be his first after taking the new role.

The 42-year-old left-hander, who played a key role in India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, was the front-runner to replace Dravid whose tenure ended with the country's triumph in the T20 World Cup in Barbados last month.

As a player, Gambhir led Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. He then proved his coaching credentials as the mentor of the KKR team that won the IPL title in 2024.

Here are the details of Gambhir's first press conference as India head coach -

When will India head coach Gautam Gambhir's first press conference take place?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir's first press conference will take place on Monday, July 22.

Where will India head coach Gautam Gambhir's first press conference take place?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir's first press conference will take place in Mumbai.

What time will India head coach Gautam Gambhir's first press conference start?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir's first press conference will start at 10 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast India head coach Gautam Gambhir's first press conference?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir's first press conference will be aired on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India head coach Gautam Gambhir's first press conference?

India head coach Gautam Gambhir's first press conference will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website, and Star Sports' YouTube channel.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the official broadcaster)