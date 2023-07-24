The captain has to lead by example, that's how the saying goes but not after what Indian women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur did in the tied third ODI against Bangladesh. Harmanpreet's antics in the match have been widely criticised, with many fans and experts suggesting that the India skipper should've acted better. Be it her decision to smash her stumps after getting dismissed or repeatedly calling up the umpires for alleged poor decision-making, Harmanpreet let her emotions do the talking on the field.

While no official sanction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or the International Cricket Council (ICC) has come yet, suggestions are that Harmanpreet is staring at a hefty penalty.

In the wake of the chaotic end to the third ODI between India and Bangladesh, former India cricketer Madan Lal took to Twitter to criticise Harmanpreet and urged the BCCI to take strict action.

"Harmanpreet's behaviour against the Bangladesh women's team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action," the 1983 World-Cup winning Indian cricketer tweeted.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet had slammed umpires, calling for netural officials to be alotted India's games in the future.

"A lot of learning from this game," Harmanpreet said after the match. "Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we'll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly, we'll have to prepare ourselves."

"They [Bangladesh] batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial," Harmanpreet added. "In between, we leaked a few runs but when we were batting, we controlled the game very well. But, as I mentioned earlier, some pathetic umpiring was done, and we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires."