After losing the Test series narrowly, India failed to end their South Africa tour on a high as they also lost all three ODIs against the Proteas. South Africa, after winning the first two ODIs convincingly in Paarl, pulled off a clean sweep over the Indian team after a narrow four run-win in the third ODI at the Newlands in Cape Town. With this win, South Africa registered their 25th win over India in ODIs, which is their joint-most over a visiting team. The Proteas have now won 25 ODIs apiece against India and Australia.

While India have lost 25 of their 37 ODIs (67.57 per cent) in South Africa, Australia have lost the same number of games from a total of 46 outings (54.35 per cent).

Moreover, this was the fifth incident when India have been whitewashed in an ODI series, for the second time against South Africa with minimum of three games.

As far as South Africa are concerned, the Proteas have now registered the joint-most whitewashes in an ODI series with atleast three games.

South Africa and Pakistan have completed 20 ODI series whitewashes each.

The Indian team will now aim to bounce back during the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies on home soil.

The Windies will be in India to play three ODIs and as many T20Is from February 6-20.

While the ODI series will be played in Ahmedabad, the T20I matches will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa will also tour India later this year in June to play five T20Is.