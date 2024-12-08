The Indian cricket team finds itself on the backfoot in the ongoing pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide. The first two days' play has put Australia in the driving seat, with India on the cusp of a series-levelling defeat. While India's batting and bowling performance left plenty to be desired, the duel between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head became on of the biggest talking points. While Siraj has courted criticism for his behaviour on the pitch, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has played down the controversy.

Siraj gave a heated send-off to Head after the latter was dismissed on Day 2 of the day-night Test in Adelaide. However, the Australia star's dismissal didn't come before he had scored an emphatic ton, putting Australia on top in the fixture.

"Siraj is a type of bowler that gives his 100 per cent with the ball in hand. That is the character he brings to the bowling unit. He will always run in the whole day no matter what the scoreboard says," Morkel told reporters during the press conference after the end of play on Day 2 when asked about the incident.

"I think in a big series like that, you will always have moments like these where it's sort of, I wouldn't say make or break. But when a session is on the line, you will have moments like that. You have two cricketers who play hard and tough, but I am pretty sure after the day's play, they will be the best of mates," he added.

Head was also asked about his duels with Siraj after the second day's play. He admitted that the two went too far.

"It probably [went] a little bit far, that's why I'm disappointed in the reaction I gave back, but I'm also going to stand up for myself. Like to think in our team we wouldn't do that. [It's] not the way I'd like to play the game and feel like my teammates are the same. If I see that, I probably call it out, which I did," he said.

India really need to dig deep if they are to stand any chance of winning the second Test.