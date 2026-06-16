India's new spin bowling coach, Sairaj Bahutule, shared his views on the 'unfortunate incident' that took place following the Tri-Nation Series match between India A and Sri Lanka A on Tuesday. After Sri Lanka A's victory in a Super Over, India A star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a heated exchange with Vishen Halambage, who reportedly said something to the Indian batters as they were walking back to the dressing room. Visibly upset, Sooryavanshi confronted Halambage before pushing him, prompting the Sri Lankan to push him back.

Before things could escalate further, the other Sri Lankan players stepped in to separate the two. It is also worth mentioning that Suryansh Shedge, who had walked out to bat with Sooryavanshi in the Super Over, was also sledged by Halambage after Sri Lanka A won the match.

The incident sparked a massive debate on social media, with fans divided over Sooryavanshi's decision to push Halambage.

Bahutule, who was recently appointed as India's spin-bowling coach, feels that such on-field incidents can be easily avoided. He expressed confidence that the coaches in both dugouts are experienced enough to ensure that something like this isn't repeated.

"I think it was an unfortunate incident. We don't know the extent to which he was provoked because, as far as I know, Vaibhav is a very calm and composed boy. It's an unfortunate incident, but I'm sure there are plenty of experienced coaches who can guide him. At the same time, Sri Lankan players should also be educated in terms of how we need to behave on the field. The same applies to us as well," Bahutule said on the eve of the second ODI between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow.

As far as Sooryavanshi is concerned, Bahutule suggested that the 15-year-old might have been provoked to an extent where he felt compelled to respond.

"We will make sure that the information is given to him and I'm sure he will learn. He is a young kid with a lot of responsibilities, especially when he is representing India. I am sure there will be some conversations with him going forward so that he doesn't repeat it. Such incidents can be avoided," he added.

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