India Capitals will square off against Southern Super Stars in Match No. 7 of the Legends League Cricket 2023 on Saturday, November 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST. India Capitals come into the match following back-to-back defeats to Bhilwara Kings and Urbanrisers Hyderabad. The side led by Gautam Gambhir are currently placed fifth without any points, having lost both their matches.

Southern Super Stars, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a 13-run defeat to Urbanrisers Hyderabad. They are placed at the bottom of the points table.

IC vs SS pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, is 168.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

IC vs SS weather report

The temperature at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is expected to be 24 degrees Celsius and 28 per cent humidity.

IC vs SS Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Kevin Pietersen: India Capitals batter Kevin Pietersen has scored 77 runs in one match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at an average of 77 and a strike rate of 160.42. He has scored one half-century.

Dilshan Munaweera: Southern Super Stars' Dilshan Munaweera has notched up 34 runs in one match. He has a strike rate of 125.93 and averages 34.

Isuru Udana: The India Capitals bowler has scalped five wickets in two matches. Isuru Udana's best spell for this edition is 3/51 at an average of 15.80.

Hamid Hassan: The Southern Super Stars' bowler has claimed four wickets in one match so far at an average of 7.50. Hamid Hassan's 4/30 is his top bowling performance of the Legends League Cricket 2023.

India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars squads

India Capitals: Bharat Chipli, Gautam Gambhir (c), Hashim Amla, Kevin Pietersen, Kirk Edwards, Ricardo Powell, Ashley Nurse, Y Gnaneswara Rao, Ben Dunk (wk), Morne van Wyk (wk), Dilhara Fernando, Fidel Edwards, Hamish Bennett, Ishwar Pandey, Isuru Udana, Kotarangada Appanna, Munaf Patel, Pravin Tambe and Rusty Theron

Southern Super Stars: Aaron Finch (c), Andre McCarthy, Cameron White, Jesse Ryder, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ross Taylor, Tanmay Srivastava, Amit Verma, Bipul Sharma, Chaturanga de Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Farveez Maharoof, Pawan Negi, Rameez Khan, Manvinder Bisla (wk), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Upul Tharanga (wk), Abdur Razzak, Amila Aponso, Ashok Dinda, Hamid Hassan, Johan Botha, Pankaj Rao and Suranga Lakmal

IC vs SS Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ben Dunk

Batters: Kevin Pietersen, Kirk Edwards, Ashley Nurse, Dilshan Munaweera

All-rounders: Cameron White, Dilshan Munaweera

Bowlers: Rusty Theron, Hamid Hassan, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana

Captain: Kevin Pietersen

Vice-captain: Rusty Theron

India Capital vs Southern Super Stars prediction

Considering the current form Southern Super Stars will go as favourites in the upcoming match.