Legends League Cricket Live Updates: Ashley Nurse is on the charge for the India Capitals after Gujarat Giants had started strongly. India Capitals were 74 for six at one stage before Nurse completed his half-century. The Capitals are currently seven wickets down. KP Apanna struck twice inside in the same over, before Rahad Emrit and Graeme Swann bagged a wicket each. A special benefit match was played on Friday at the same venue where India Maharajas prevailed over the World Giants. India Capitals will be led by Gautam Gambhir while Gujarat Giants will be captained by Virender Sehwag. India Capitals have the likes of Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, Ravi Bopara in their squad while Gujarat Giants have Daniel Vettori, Parthiv Patel and Chris Gayle in their ranks.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Legends League Cricket match between India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants