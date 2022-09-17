India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket Live: Ashley Nurse Hits Fifty, India Capitals Eye Strong Total vs Giants
Legends League Cricket Live Updates: Ashley Nurse is on the charge for the India Capitals after Gujarat Giants had started strongly. India Capitals were 74 for six at one stage before Nurse completed his half-century. The Capitals are currently seven wickets down. KP Apanna struck twice inside in the same over, before Rahad Emrit and Graeme Swann bagged a wicket each. A special benefit match was played on Friday at the same venue where India Maharajas prevailed over the World Giants. India Capitals will be led by Gautam Gambhir while Gujarat Giants will be captained by Virender Sehwag. India Capitals have the likes of Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, Ravi Bopara in their squad while Gujarat Giants have Daniel Vettori, Parthiv Patel and Chris Gayle in their ranks.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Legends League Cricket match between India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
- 20:54 (IST)LLC Live: 50 up for NurseWhat a way to bring up his fifty! Nurse on the charge for the Capitals. This is excellent batting
- 20:43 (IST)LLC Live: Slogged all the wayClean as a whistle! That has been slogged over cow corner.
- 20:40 (IST)LLC Live: Excellent shotBack to back boundaries for Plunkett! These are important runs for Capitals.
- 20:34 (IST)LLC Live: OutHe has nicked that! Two in two for Perera. Capitals lose all their momentum. Rajat Bhatia, the super sub, is gone first ball
- 20:31 (IST)LLC Live: Caught and bowledExcellent reflexes! Caught and bowled. Perera takes a sharp catch. Ramdin departs
- 20:25 (IST)LLC Live: Six runsThat has gone all the way! Picks it up nicely and clears the cover boundary. Excellent shot
- 20:10 (IST)LLC Live: Another wicketAnother one bites the dust! Sharma departs as Graeme Swann joins the party
- 20:01 (IST)LLC Live: Four runsHelped around the corner for four! On the pads, and Ramdin obliges with a flick. Back to back boundaries
- 19:59 (IST)LLC Live: Taken in the deepTaken at deep midwicket! Rahad Emrit joins the party. Mire departs
- 19:53 (IST)LLC Live: He has bowled KallisThrough the gates. Apanna bamboozles Kallis. What a delivery and what an over.
- 19:50 (IST)LLC Live: OutHits it straight to Swann at covers. Excellent bowling from KP Apanna. Masakadza departs
- 19:37 (IST)LLC Live: Driven againMire places this past covers for a boundary. Excellent over for the Capitals
- 19:33 (IST)LLC Live: Four runsMire crashes this through covers! Excellent shot. He will collect four runs.
- 19:31 (IST)LLC Live: We are underwayDinda starts with a wide. With his trademark run up and jump, Dinda drags this down the leg.
- 19:17 (IST)LLC Live: Gujarat wins tossGujarat Giants win toss and opt to bowl. No Gautam Gambhir for the Capitals.
- 18:09 (IST)LLC Live: Hello!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Legendeds League Cricket 2022. India capitals take on Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener.