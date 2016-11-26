 
India Beat Bangladesh by 64 runs in Women's Asia Cup

Updated: 26 November 2016 16:34 IST

Put in to bat, India posted 118/6 in their allotted 20 overs. In reply, Bangladesh was bundled out for a paltry 54.

India beat Bangladesh by 64 runs in women's Asia Cup's first match © Facebook

Bangkok:

India defeated Bangladesh by 64 runs in the opening match of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) women's Twenty-20 Asia Cup at the Asian Institute of Technology ground here on Saturday.

Poonam Yadav scalped three wickets to reduce Bangladesh while experienced pacer Jhulan Goswami and Anuja Patil contributed with two wickets each.

Shaila Sharmin (18) and Salma Khatun (17) were the top scorers for Bangladesh. As many as eight of their batters failed to get into double figures, with six of them making just one run each.

Earlier, batswoman Mithali Raj played a classic 49-run knock and forged a crucial 70-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana (41) to take India to a respectable score.

For Bangladesh, Khadija Tul Kubra scalped two wickets while Jahanara Alam and Ritu Moni took one wicket each.

Brief scores:

India 118/6 (Mithali Raj 49 not out, Smriti Mandhana 41; Khadija Tul Kubra 2-12) beat Bangladesh (Shaila Sharmin 18, Salma Khatun 17; Poonam Yadav 3-13, Anuja Patil 2-7) by 64 runs.

Highlights
  • Batting first, India posted 118/6 in 20 overs
  • Bangladesh was bundled out for 54
  • Poonam Yadav scalped three wickets, Mithali Raj scored 49 not out
