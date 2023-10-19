India vs Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup 2023: India and Bangladesh are set face each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on October 18 in match No. 17 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Both sides enter the match with contrasting form, making hosts India as the favourites to emerge victorious. India surpassed the Pakistan challenge in their previous match by seven wickets in Ahmedabad. After restricting Pakistan to 191 runs in the first innings, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's half-centuries drove India to a victory comfortably. India are unbeaten in the tournament right now with three wins in three matches.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, began on a positive note by beating Afghanistan in their opening match. However, they suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of England and New Zealand and are desperately looking to get back in form.

India and Bangladesh have squared off against each other in four ODI World Cup matches so far. Bangladesh defeated India in their meeting at the 2007 edition, while India went on to win the other three matches in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

Rohit Sharma vs Mustafizur Rahman

Rohit Sharma is India's leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. He has scored 217 runs in three matches, which includes a century against Afghanistan. Rohit Sharma has also maintained an impressive strike rate of 141.83 in the tournament so far. He will have a crucial role to play in negating the threat of Mustafizur Rahman, who has an impressive record against India, with 25 wickets in 11 matches.

Advertisement

In the nine innings where Mustafizur has bowled to Rohit, the Indian batter has scored 129 runs in 122 deliveries, which also includes three dismissals.

Shubman Gill vs Taskin Ahmed

Shubman Gill is India's leading run-scorer in ODI cricket and international cricket in 2023. He has scored 1,246 runs in 21 ODIs this year, which includes five centuries and five half-centuries. He was ruled out of the opening two matches for India, but returned in the third game against Pakistan. Against the new ball, he will have an interesting head-to-head against Bangladesh's quick bowler Taskin Ahmed.

Taskin Ahmed has a terrific record against India, picking up 14 wickets in seven matches, which includes a five-wicket haul.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli vs Shakib Al Hasan

Virat Kohli is off to a good start in the tournament with two half-centuries against Australia and Afghanistan. He has a fantastic record against Bangladesh, scoring 807 runs at an average of 67.25, including four centuries. However, he has had a shaky record against Bangladesh's star spinner Shakib Al Hasan.

In their head-to-head meetings, Shakib Al Hasan has dismissed Kohli five times in 11 innings. Kohli has managed to score 140 runs in 148 balls off the left-arm spinner so far in ODIs.

Shakib Al Hasan vs Ravindra Jadeja

Shakib Al Hasan will be a pivotal presence in the Bangladeshi batting order. The Bangladesh skipper has scored 751 runs against India at an average of 37.55, which includes nine half-centuries. He has scored 604 runs in 19 ODIs so far this year.

Shakib Al Hasan has had some trouble against India's Ravindra Jadeja in the past, who dismissed the Bangladeshi all-rounder three times and conceded 87 runs in 107 balls.

Mushfiqur Rahim vs Shardul Thakur

Mushfiqur Rahim is Bangladesh's in-form batter in the ongoing World Cup. He chipped in with a terrific 66 off 75 balls against New Zealand, which helped his side get to a respectable total. In 25 ODIs against India, he has scored 665 runs at an average of 31.66.

In the middle overs, he will be up against Shardul Thakur regularly and the Indian pacer has a knack of breaking partnerships regularly. He also has an impressive record against Bangladesh, picking up seven wickets in four matches. Although Thakur has not dismissed Rahim in ODIs, he bowled 22 deliveries and conceded only four runs to the Bangladesh batter.