IND A vs Pak A Live Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: India Look To Assert Dominance Over Pakistan
IND A vs Pak A Final Live Cricket Score: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo.
Emerging Asia Cup Final Live: India have already beaten Pakistan in the league stage.© Twitter
IND A vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Live: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo. India will look to draw confidence from the fact that they have already beaten Pakistan in the league stage. In the semi-final against Bangladesh, India were bundled out for 211, a below-par total even on a sluggish R Premadasa Stadium pitch. Despite a flying start from the Bangladesh openers, the Indian bowlers stepped up to roll over their opponents for 160. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Updates ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Between India A and Pakistan A, Straight from Colombo
- 12:32 (IST)IND A v PAK A Live: One win is all it takes!India and Pakistan face off for the second time this tournamet after the latter had won the group stage clash on Wednesday.
- 12:26 (IST)IND A v PAK A Live: Hello!Hello and a very warm welcome to our live blog for the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Pakistan from Colombo.
