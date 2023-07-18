The cricket fans around the world are all set to witness the mouth-watering clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The 'A' teams of both the countries will be squaring off against each other in the highly anticipated ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday. India A will be led by a group of promising youngsters who have already showcased their skills on the domestic stage. Players such as Yash Dhull, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudarshan and Abhishek Sharma will be looking to make a lasting impression following their stellar IPL seasons and pave their way into the senior national team.

When will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be played on Wednesday, July 19.

Where will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

What time will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website.

