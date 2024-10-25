India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Telecast: India A face Afghanistan A in the second semi-final match at the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 on Friday. Tilak Varma-led India A are on a three-match winning streak with victories over Pakistan A, United Arab Emirates and Oman in Group B. While India A edged past Pakistan A with a narrow margin of 7 runs in a nail-biting contest, their wins over UAE and Oman were big ones. India rout UAE by 7 wickets before registering an easy 6-wicket win over Oman in their final Group B match.

India made it to the semi-finals with a top finish in the Group B table. On the other hand, Afghanistan won two of their three games played in Group A and finished at the second spot in the four-team table.

ICC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast

When will the India A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final match take place?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final match will take place on Friday, October 25 (IST).

Where will the India A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final match be held?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat.

What time will the India A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final match start?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final match?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final match?

The India A vs Afghanistan A, Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)