India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India Lose Toss, Will Bowl First In Semi-Final
India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India A are unbeaten in the tournament having won all their three matches played so far.
India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score Updates, ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024© BCCI
India vs Afghanistan A LIVE Updates: India A take on Afghanistan A in the second semi-final of ACC Men's T20 Emerging Team Asia Cup 2024 on Friday. The contest between the sides will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. Tilak Varma-led India A are still unbeaten in the tournament with wins over Pakistan A, United Arab Emirates and Oman in Group B. They entered the semi-finals on the virtue of a top finish in the points table in their group. On the other hand, Afghanistan won two of their three games played in Group A and finished at the second spot in the four-team table. (Live Scorecard)
ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Updates: India A vs Afghanistan A LIVE Score, Straight from Al Amerat
- 18:45 (IST)IND vs AFG LIVE Score: India's playing XIPrabhsimran Singh returns to India's XI, in place of Anuj Rawat. Here's the full lineup:Prabhsimran Singh (wk)Abhishek SharmaTilak Varma (c)Ayush BadoniNehal WadheraRamandeep SinghNishant SindhuAnshul KambojRahul ChaharRasikh Salam DarAaqib Khan
- 18:29 (IST)IND-A vs AFG-A LIVE: Great tournament for Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma is arguably the most well-known player in the India A side, and he's had a superb tournament. Notched up scores of 30+ in all three group games, and slammed a 24-ball 58 against UAE.Reports state that he is set to be retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction!
- 18:11 (IST)India-A vs Afghanistan A LIVE: IPL futures at stake?A lot of these young Indian cricketers will go under the hammer in the IPL auction in about a month from now on. This tournament has done wonders to their reputation and values, and two more good performances would be a major boost.
- 18:10 (IST)India-A vs Afghanistan A LIVE: Sri Lanka's warning signSri Lanka are the team waiting in the final. They beat Pakistan earlier today in the first semi. A comprehensive performance with both bat and ball.After restricting Pakistan for 135, SL chased it down with 21 balls to spare.
