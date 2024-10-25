IND-A vs AFG-A LIVE: Great tournament for Abhishek Sharma





Reports state that he is set to be retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction!

Abhishek Sharma is arguably the most well-known player in the India A side, and he's had a superb tournament. Notched up scores of 30+ in all three group games, and slammed a 24-ball 58 against UAE.