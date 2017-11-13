India vs Sri Lanka: Harbhajan Singh Mocks Visitors, Then Deletes Tweet

Harbhajan Singh's approach to social media mirrors his personality on the cricket field. The off-spinner does not shy away from a challenge and gives back as good as he gets. From tweeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to indulging in banter with cricketers, it is impossible to predict who Bhajji might do next. That is exactly what happened after Harbhajan reacted to a comment from Sri Lankan batsman Dimuth Karunaratne, who spoke about negating the threat of Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the upcoming Test series.

"I know Jadeja and Ashwin are both hungry for wickets. Every time they bowl it's about sticking to the basics. If I don't give them any chance, they will try to do something else. If we need them to change the field you have to do something extra," he said.

The Sri Lanka opener scored 285 runs, including a valiant 141 in the second innings of the first Test against India two months ago.

"That's my game plan... I wait for the loose ones and I will stick to that. If it does not work I will think out of the box and give some extra pressure to the bowlers," Karunaratne told reporters after day one of their tour match against Board President's XI,.

"Same way how they did in recent series.. they r getting beaten by Zimbabwe.. 1st inn 200 second inn 150. Sri Lankan team at their lowest so sad to see them like this.. hope they will revive and get to international level," tweeted Harbhajan in response to the Sri Lankan's comment.

The Punjab bowler then went on to delete his tweet.

Harbhajan Singh posts Tweet ridiculing Sri Lankan team, deletes post later. (Might have realised that they are gona get the shot back in this series) ?? #INDVSL pic.twitter.com/b2rj5n3IK0 — Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) November 12, 2017

Sri Lanka will look to give Bhajji a befitting reply with a strong show on the pitch. India will play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. against the visitors. The first Test begins in Kolkata from November 16. Virat Kohli's men start as clear favorites to sweep the series as they did recently in Sri Lanka.