India celebrated Independence day with much fervour on Tuesday. On this day in 1947, India gained independence from British colonial rule. This day is a testimony to the struggle and aspirations of a billion-plus people who are working day and night to contribute the growth of this country. Everyone from all fields have contributed over the years in building this nation. Sportspersons too have contributed in equal measures. Their glorious campaigns on the field have increased the stature of India.

Cricket has contributed in big way in that aspect. From winning world titles to winning world records, cricketers have been at the forefront of achieving glory for the nation. Former India captain Virat Kohli, a a champion cricketer, reminded everyone on occasion of Independence Day about the day's importance.

"Independence day is the most important day in the history of our country. Especially with the way it's celebrated in India and so much happening around it. For me, it's all the more special because it's my father's birthday. It was all the more special because both occasions were celebrated. I have many fond memories of the independence day," Virat Kohli said on Star Sports.

"It's a day where all Indians feel a lot of pride of what we have achieved as nation from that day in 1947. It makes us all feel very proud."

Kohli is a Delhi lad and said that flying kites on the special day holds a special place in his heart.

"We have played a lot on independence day. Off-field memories it's about hoisting the flag before you go out on a game day. Having the national anthem played is a moment of pride for all of us. In Delhi there is a big culture of flying kites. That used to be a super moment. We all used to prepare. The night before getting things ready. It used to be perfectly windy day to enjoy. That is a special memory in my mind," Kohli added.