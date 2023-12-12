IND vs SA Live Score: Here's what Accuweather has predicted

According to AccuWeather, there is about an 84% chance of rain during the day in Gqeberha, with the cloud cover being 85%. However, the chances of rain reduce during the night to about 6%, with the cloud cover being 73%. The weather forecast does suggest that things will improve as the day progresses but that doesn't take away the rain threat away from the second T20I.