India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd T20I: Rain Threat Looms Large As India Take On South Africa
IND vs SA Live Score Updates: India will be taking on South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday in Gqeberha.
India Vs South Africa LIVE Score: India will take on South Africa© Twitter
India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, Live Updates:India will be taking on South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday in Gqeberha. The first match of the series got washed out due to the heavy rain in Durban on Sunday but the weather forecast has predicted rain in today's match as well. Suryakumar Yadav and Co will be aiming to repeat their heroics of the T20Is against Australia. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd T20I match between India and South Africa, straight from Durban:
- 18:32 (IST)India vs South Africa Live Score: Live streamingThe second T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM (IST). The toss will be taking place at 8:00 PM. Here are all the details where you can watch the live telecast of the match for free. Read here.
- 18:09 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Here's what Accuweather has predictedAccording to AccuWeather, there is about an 84% chance of rain during the day in Gqeberha, with the cloud cover being 85%. However, the chances of rain reduce during the night to about 6%, with the cloud cover being 73%. The weather forecast does suggest that things will improve as the day progresses but that doesn't take away the rain threat away from the second T20I.
- 18:06 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Rain threat looms largeThe first T20I between India and South Africa got washed out due to rain in Durban on Sunday. However, the rain threat still looms large on the second match in Gqeberha as the weather forecast has predicted rain in today's match.
- 18:02 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I of the three-match series between India and South Africa, straight from St George's Park, Gqeberha. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
